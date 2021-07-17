Balangoda Calcite Deposit best in the world

Source:Dailynews

The Balangoda Calcite Deposit is currently the best calcite deposit in the world, Peradeniya University Prof. H.M.T.G.A. Pitawala said.

He said such a high quality calcite deposits have never been recorded in any other country in the world.

The Environment Ministry recently held a discussion on the possibility of producing Calcium Carbonate as a value addition production using 2,000 tons of waste Calcite currently excavated at the Balangoda Calcite deposit as a first step.

The discussion was chaired by Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera. Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, Central Environmental Authority, Peradeniya University and Environment Ministry officials participated. Minor excavations at the Balangoda Calcite Deposit are being carried out by various individuals in an informal manner. Therefore, it was emphasized that in order to properly utilize this calcite deposit, it must be produced as a value addition product of calcium carbonate which can be used for a number of industrial products. Calcium carbonate is widely used, especially in the manufacture of medicinal pills.It is also used in the building industry, including paints, and in the production of animal feed. It can be exported to produce products that are in high demand.

Therefore, the Ministry is planning to set up a factory to manufacture calcium carbonate using this calcite deposit as a joint venture between the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, a state-owned Technical Services Company and the Peradeniya University. Accordingly, the Minister instructed to expedite the signing of the relevant Memorandum of Understanding. Prof.Pitawela who participated in this meeting said that it is unfortunate for the nation not to make the best use of this rare natural resource which can only be found in our country. He said that no other country in the world has a calcite deposit comparable to the quality of this deposit. In other countries, calcite deposits are associated with dolomite. Therefore, great effort must be made to separate the two. However, dolomite separation is not required as the Balangoda calcite deposit in our country contains only calcite.