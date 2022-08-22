Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  BATTING STROKE SELECTION – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

BATTING STROKE SELECTION – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

Aug 22, 2022 Posted by In Articles Tagged ,

BATTING STROKE SELECTION – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

BATTING STROKE SELECTION - By Dr. Gnana SankaralingamThe batsman’s job is to score as many runs as possible.

But to build an innings, a batsman needs sound judgement to work out which deliveries  to defend, leave or score off.

Even top clans batsmen give their wicket away because of poor shot selection, so its not an easy science.

The batsman has approximately 12 shots to choose from either side of the wicket.

So stroke selection  depends on the line, length and speed of a delivery.

There are three main lines:

  • Off stump and outside
  • Middle stump
  • Leg Stump and outside

And there are five main lengths of delivery:

  • Bouncer/long hop
  • Short of a length
  • Good length
  • Full length/half volley
  • Full toss

For the best chance of building an innings, a batsman needs to move their feet backwards or forwards to get into the best position to play a stroke.

BATTING STROKE SELECTION - By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

Comments are closed.