BATTING STROKE SELECTION – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

The batsman’s job is to score as many runs as possible.

But to build an innings, a batsman needs sound judgement to work out which deliveries to defend, leave or score off.

Even top clans batsmen give their wicket away because of poor shot selection, so its not an easy science.

The batsman has approximately 12 shots to choose from either side of the wicket.

So stroke selection depends on the line, length and speed of a delivery.

There are three main lines:

Off stump and outside

Middle stump

Leg Stump and outside

And there are five main lengths of delivery:

Bouncer/long hop

Short of a length

Good length

Full length/half volley

Full toss

For the best chance of building an innings, a batsman needs to move their feet backwards or forwards to get into the best position to play a stroke.