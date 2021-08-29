Bhikkhuni Kusuma passes away

Internationally acclaimed Buddhist scholar Bhikkhuni Dr Kusuma (92) passed away on Saturday (28th) night at a private hospital in Colombo.

Author of several books Venerable Bhikkhuni Kusuma represented Sri Lanka at a number of international Buddhist conferences and was considered a mother figure among the Theravada Buddhist nuns across the globe.

She was also the Abbess of the Ayya Khema International Meditation Centre, in Horana.

