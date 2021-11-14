Bodhi Dhamma Vihara Bendigo

ගෞරවනීය ආරාධනයයි – අභිනවයෙන් ඉදිවන බෙන්ඩිගෝ හි බෝධි ධම්මවිහාරය සදහා

මංගල ශිලා ප්‍රතිස්ථාපනය

සියළු පින්වත් මහත්ම මහත්මීන් වෙත,

අප අති උතුම් ජය ශ්‍රී මහා බෝධීන් වන්සේගේ අංකුරයන් වහන්සේ ප්‍රථම වරට රෝපණය වන බෙන්ඩිගෝ හි බෝධි ධම්ම විහාරය සදහා මුල්ගල තැබීමේ උත්සවය දෙසැම්බර් මස 11 වන සෙනසුරාදා සවස 1 ට යෙදෙන සුභ මොහොතින් ආරම්භ කිරීමට , බෝධි ධම්ම විහාරස්ථ කමිටුව තීරණය කර ඇත.

ජය ශ්‍රී මහා බෝධි ප්‍රාකාරය වටා තැන්පත් වන්නාවූ , රනින් ආලේපිත විශේෂ වූ බුද්ධ ප්‍රතිමා වහන්සේලාත් , සර්වඥධාතූන් වහන්සේලාත් බැතිමතුන්ගේ වන්දනාමානය උදෙසා තැන්පත් කිරීමද එදිනට සිදුවනු ඇත .

මේ දුර්ලභ වූ පුණ්‍යකර්මයට බැති සිතින් අරාධනා කර සිටිමු.

තෙරුවන් සරණයි

දීප්ත වික්‍රමරත්න

සභාපති-බෝධි ධම්ම විහාරය

Now you have the rare opportunity to be part of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bodhi Dhamma Vihara in Bendigo where the first-ever Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi sapling (the same Bodhi tree under which Lord Buddha became enlightened) in Australia. The ceremony starts on Saturday the 11th December 2021 from 1 pm.

On the same day, devotees will get the opportunity to worship special gold-plated Buddha statues that were crafted for the vihara and sacred relics.

We wish to cordially invite you to this rare charity event.

Best Regards

Deeptha Wickramaratna

President-Bodhi Dhamma Buddhist Association