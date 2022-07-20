Body Of Christ (Message of the Cross) – by Lakshman Navaratne

Body Of Christ (Message of the Cross)

The living Scripture is the resurrected body of our Lord and Savior.

The first 39 books of the Old Testament are the history of Israel, recorded in letter. Mankind is all Flesh and blood of the first human Adam and Eve.

The Israelite nation became a physical kingdom on earth with Moses as their deliverer and another 500 years later, using a shepherd boy David to accomplish the will of the Maker. Scripture records that the heart of David was truly inclined to the heart of the Maker of humanity, revealing to the faithful of Christ; David to be a type of a warrior and a redeemer, shedding human blood to accomplish the will of his Maker.

The secret of David’s victories was his diligence to the Ark of the covenant, which David reclaimed from the philistine nation who were a major threat to their peace.

Finally, the peaceful era of David and Solomon’s reign lasted only 70 years.

Solomon, son of David, who received the wisdom from the Maker of Life, who led the nation of the Hebrews before they were exiled to Babylon.

There was no communication between the nation of Hebrews and their God for 400 years, until the birth of the prophesized redeemer for all mankind.

According to scripture, it is the same Adam’s Blood, circulating in 9 billion humans living on earth today.

About the “Blood and Life”, no book in the world can compare with the five books of Moses, explaining to the faithful the secret of the Life-Blood, and how to preserve its living power.

The three elements inside the Ark were the Tablets of the Law, the Rod or the staff of Aaron and the Manna the bread that fell from heaven to feed the Hebrew nation for 40 years in the desert.

Today, according to the Apostles of Christ the words of their teacher has replaced the whole covenant in the heart of the Faithful as the re-born Christ.

Jesus said in the Gospel according to John, I am the Only way to the Father, John 14:6, “Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”

Scripture goes beyond the letter to explain; why certain species of animals with Blood were made, the purpose and how they must be slaughtered to accomplish the will of the Maker.

Only the “Pride” of the human heart will argue with the Maker’s command!

The last Hebrew prophet to walk this earth was John the Baptist. He was the witness to announce the last, final blood sacrifice required from mankind and the End to Priesthood commanded by the Maker of Life, to accomplish the will of our Sovereign Maker.

The Good news of our Redemption is “God abiding in the human Heart. The Hebrews built temples to house the Ark. After Jesus, the new temple of the Sovereign God is the RE-BUILT body of his son in the heart of the Faithful.

Jesus prophesized to his Apostles: “I will destroy this temple and rebuild in “Three days.”

Revealing to the faithful the time allocated as the period of Grace, to the Gentile nations to be grafted to the eternal Salvation promised in Scripture.

So, our rebirth in Christ is also a process requiring a corner stone (Jesus), and adding many more stones washed, purified by his blood, and cleansed-polished in the waters from the River of Life.

Only those who have received the "Baptism", the same baptism human-Jesus received at the age of 30 at the river Jordon, are able to discern the secret of the Cross.

We are all born with the Blood of Adam, to be re-born in Christ.

The 27 books of the New Testament are documenting the life of Jesus and the new organism of Mankind, the resurrected Body of Christ.

3.1 billion human souls living on earth today, want to love and adore this 2000-year-old mystery.

Only a fraction of humans living on earth today have found the secret of fulfilling this thirst, by feeding our souls with this living waters of Salvation.

In 587 BCE, The Old Testament prophet Ezekiel was given the words of Wisdom to write; Ezekiel 3:3, “And He said to me, “Son of man, feed your belly, and fill your stomach with this scroll that I give you.” So, I ate, and it was in my mouth like honey in sweetness.”

To the Faithful of the Apostles of Christ, and those who have received the Baptism of Pentecost; it is the only way of life, simply obeying the voice of scripture.

For the rest of humanity who wants to know, love and behold; it would be a mystery, searching for this living body of Christ on earth today.

Revealed to the writer of this article; unlike the flesh of Adam, Jesus was pure, unfoiled human flesh, before he went to the cross. The full organism of the body of Jesus was breathing oxygen of the same atmosphere we live in.

When Jesus died on the cross, the operation of all activities of his flesh, his living body ceased to function, and the bible documents this moment in John 19:30 “So when Jesus had received the sour wine, He said, “It is finished!” And bowing His head, He gave up His spirit.”

Scripture documents the word “Sour”, the faithful understand this word as the “Wickedness of humanity”, the opposite of the word sour is sweet or Righteousness of our Maker (Grace), yet to be poured upon all humanity, without measure on the day of Pentecost.

So, revealing to the faithful; the entire measure of wickedness from the days of Eve to the last soul to be born on to this earth, was inflicted on the body of Jesus through that single drink of sour-wine.

This shall be the “sin” of all humanity!

Every Christian living on earth today knows without a shadow of doubt, that Jesus is Lord and the wickedness of all mankind was nailed to the cross at Calvary!

As promised by Jesus; to the faithful, Grace from the cross is the Righteousness, the new sweet wine poured upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost.

The mystery of the death, resurrection and the grace on humanity, on the day of Pentecost is not revealed to the “Faithless” who have not received the Baptism of Pentecost.

Who are the Faithless?

The faithless are those who have involuntarily accepted the Logic of man, taught to them through the academia.

To the Faithless; Scripture is only the history of the nation of Israel.

Genealogy of humanity is recorded by human hands and is included in the Bible by scripture writers as their eye-witness accounts.

The two books of Chronicles in scripture; record in detail the acts of the faithful and the faithless Hebrew reign of mankind on earth. Their victories and defeat are lessons for the Faithful alive on earth.

To the faithless; both books of Chronicles are just the history of Hebrew war and peace with their God.

Gospel according to Matthew records the Genealogy of Jesus as a descendant of David. Yet in the Old Testament, there was a woman named Ruth who was not a Hebrew, who bore a son to a Hebrew servant Boaz, to continue the link to David with the Faith of Abram.

Through Apostolic Christianity; to the faithful are revealed, every human soul was accounted by the Maker of humanity, before the foundation of the earth.

Only the Apostles of Christ were given the revelation of eternity with our Creator, and today all humanity can be linked to the eternal promise of Redemption through Jesus. The Apostolic second Adam. Who existed before the creation of the world, as the “Word” in eternity?

The Scripture is one, and it records the statement; If our names are not in the book of Life, the destiny of our soul is the Lake of fire with fallen angels. This is the fate of the "Faithless".

Going back to the days of Eve in the Garden; the Faithful of today are revealed through the Baptism of Pentecost; The project “Jesus” was planned before the foundation of the Earth.

This revelation of Jesus operating on earth in our heart is the Doctrine of the Apostles of Christ, Hebrews had no clue to this revelation even to this day.

So, before presenting Eve to Adam by our Maker for procreation, the seed of Jesus was scheduled in the womb of Eve. The Old Testament prophet Isaiah was given this understanding 700 years before the arrival of Jesus.

So, human genealogy means absolutely nothing for a human soul that has received the Baptism of Pentecost. Human royalty is worthless for the faithful.

No matter who you are on this earth, the Creator’s plan shall prevail!

Today, 90% of the programs on the television for children are geared and orchestrated by the intellectuals, bonded to the academia, leading the new generations to un-do the work of the Apostles of Christ, the work of the sovereign creator and the Redeemer of humanity.

Today the whole world is interpreting the “word Love” as a Right to Live with the pride of their hearts.

700 years before the arrival Christ on earth, the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah wrote; Jeremiah 17:9, “The heart is deceitful above all things,

And desperately wicked;

Who can know it?

10 I, the Lord, search the heart,

I test the mind,

Even to give every man according to his ways,

According to the fruit of his doings.”

Scripture describes “Pride” is the operation of the fallen angels operating in the heart of human on earth. Ezekiel 28:17, ““Your heart was lifted up because of your beauty;

You corrupted your wisdom for the sake of your splendor;

I cast you to the ground,

I laid you before kings,

That they might gaze at you.”

I was born to a Christian denomination, with the same attitude to life, yet I did not know this resurrected body of Jesus till I was 45 years old, when I was baptized through scripture.

I found the source of Love (him) and his living body still alive on earth, operating in the 66 books of scripture as the "waters of Salvation" an active flowing River.

Jesus said in the Gospel according to John 15:3,” You are already clean because of the word which I have spoken to you”.

This river flows from the last book Revelation to the first book Genesis as Grace from eternity to any human soul who embraces the Bible and receive the Baptism, Apostle Paul received on his way to Damascus.

Apostle Paul, was Saul on the day of Pentecost and was not included with the 3000 souls who received the Baptism of Pentecost.

The resurrected living Lord-Jesus spoke clearly to Saul’s heart. This humbling experience blinded Saul, to the extent of falling off the animal he was on.

At this moment, Paul became a part of the body of believers, Paul’s eyes were re-opened only after he followed the direction of the voice of scripture.

The new body of the resurrected Lord was on earth in the Faithful who were already baptized through Pentecost.

This is not different to what the God Almighty did with Moses on Mount Sinai.

Both Moses and Paul, just obeyed the instruction of the Voice of Scripture, whose voice is still audible to those Baptized through the “Helper” sent upon the Faithful on the day of Pentecost.

Tracking back scripture; the information given to Moses in the book of Deuteronomy, today we understand the way a human body is built to overcome all other spiritual kingdoms that is holding human’s hostage to wickedness (Sin).

After the Flood, during the days of Noah; today, the Baptism of Pentecost is the un-spoilt, Endocrine system of the Human body. If all the glands of the human body, producing the Hormones, operate as created? Every human cell shall live for 120 years as decreed in scripture.

Since the days of Noah, the sinful (wickedness) life style of humanity has degraded our genetic data-base programmed in, by our sovereign- designer, Creator of humanity.

[The chemical agents, whose structure is known today through science, yet unable to pin point the operation of life in these protein molecules is a mystery to the faithless of the mankind]

The “Flood” was the judgement for the wickedness of mankind in Genesis 6:3, “And the Lord said, “My Spirit shall not strive with man forever, for he is indeed flesh; yet his days shall be one hundred and twenty years.”

Our human Blood in us is the Vascular system that runs the show of life on earth. The end to human life on earth is, when the vascular pump (Heart) ceases to function.

Through science, what we know today, about the immune system of the body is purely a balance of the chemical-hormones, working hand in hand with all-other systems that control the human body-life on earth.

The Chemistry of life is unknown to man! A major trigger-player is the sex life of humans. All systems are triggered to procreate.

Again, about the hormones? The wisdom of the Scripture is listed in “letter” in the five books of wisdom. They are revealed to a heart that shall be baptized through the spirit of Pentecost.

The five books of wisdom; job, psalms, proverbs, Ecclesiastes and the song of Solomon are not revealed to the faithless.

To the faithless; it is a blind path of the academia, reverse engineered through bio-science and statistics. The information gathered by humans on the endocrine organs and their operations are; as flawed in the theory of evolution.

The faithful to Christ, are immune to human wisdom and knowledge taught to them!

Apostle Paul writes; 1 Corinthians 1:18, “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God. 19 For it is written:

“I will destroy the wisdom of the wise,

And bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.”

So today on earth; where is the Body of Christ that did not decay?

It is operating as the transplanted hearts of the faithful who trust and obey the scripture as proclaimed by “Jesus”: “I am the way, truth and the Life, whoever drink the water I give shall never thirst.” Gospel according to John 4:10,” Jesus answered and said to her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.”

Reference [A] 66 Bones That Saw No Decay by LuckyN – Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] christianityisme.com