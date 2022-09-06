Book Launch – The Lyrebird’s Cry

Source:Eventbrite

My book The Lyrebird’s Cry, follows the life of Jagath, a gay man trapped into an arranged marriage on his return home to Sri Lanka, from Australia. Torn between two identities and a clash of cultures, he is forced to confront his inner demons…

The launch venue is a three minute walk from West Ryde railway station. Also, two floors of 2-hr free parking available across the street at Coles.

Do join in for refreshments. Arrive at 3.00 PM for a 3.30 PM launch. I’d love to see you there.

The Lyrebird’s Cry will be available for sale at the book launch.