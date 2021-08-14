“BOUKE-JANE” – By Des Kelly

This is quite definitely not old Tarzan’s Jane that Bouke (a handsome young Dutchman), is warbling to, with lovelight in his eyes, as shown on the cover of the very first classic musical “recording” of a love song that I have ever seen, with such an amazing dearth of information as to the details of this work, I was wondering what in blazes, this recording was all about.

I watched this “surprise” come up suddenly on you-tube, and was about to scroll past it, as it simply introduced itself as Bouke-Jane (Candytje01-821K views-Published on Sep 17,,2013), but suddenly something made me want to watch it, an I am very glad I did do just that, cause, coming from Maternal Dutch stock myself, my Mum, a Miss Kriekenbeek, before she married my Dad, Carlo Kelly was, in fact, a direct descendant of the very famous Dutch East-India Company that sailed to our Serendib of old, in search of gems & spices, many many moons ago. In fact, Mum was also an excellent vocalist who had won prizes for singing, asca School-girl.

Getting back to “Bouke-Jane, I absolutely loved the song, even though the lyric-writer had a rather depressing Surname. Strangely, with the same initials of my Dad, R.C., his Surname alas, was just that, Alas.

The backing music for Bouke, who was reputed to be the Dutch Elvis, whom I had never heard of, was SUPERB. The type of music that automatically made me want to listen to the song over and over again, and made me decide to share it with all our special e’Lanka readers, all over the World.

I am hoping that all of you people out there will get the same pleasure of totally enjoying what might well turn out to be an unforgettable song.

Especially for all you JANES out there, this one is for you. Please enjoy.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.