Buddha Purnima 2021

Source:Dailymirror

“Buddha Purnima 2021” to commemorate the birth, the enlightenment and the mahaparinirvana of the Buddha was organised by New Delhi based International Buddhist Confederation and the Ministry of Culture India along with the Bodhagaya Management Trust, Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace, International Buddhist Council (Bodhagaya) and the Buddhist Brotherhood (Sri Lanka) on 26th May 2021 with livestreamings from Bodhagaya , Lumbini and Malwathu Maha Viharaya Kandy and New Delhi.

The global audiences were delighted to witness the live chanting of sacred Tri Sutta at the ancient Chapter House of Malwathu Maha Viharaya which has 270 year history where the first ordination in Sri Lanka took place right after Sri Lanka received formal ordination from Thailand under Most Venerable Weliwita Sri Saranankara Sangharaja Maha Thero. The sutta was chanted for the wellbeing of whole mankind throughout the world who are threatened by Corona pandemic.

Along with many other venerable leaders of Maha Sangha representing the globe, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa addressed the Buddhist world in the inaugural session.