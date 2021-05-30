IPL 2021 to resume in UAE

Source:Dailynews

The remainder of the 2021 IPL season will be held in September-October in the UAE. The decision was taken by the BCCI at a special general body meeting held virtually on Saturday. The BCCI also decided to “seek an extension” from the ICC “to take an appropriate call” on hosting the men’s T20 World Cup, originally scheduled in India between mid-October and November 14.



The BCCI has earmarked the start date of the IPL tentatively for September 20, after they had narrowed down on a window between September 18 and October 12 in internal meetings recently.

In a media release issued on Saturday, the BCCI said the decision to shift the IPL, which was suspended early May at the halfway stage, to the UAE was owing to the “monsoon season in India” which usually stretches between June and early October.

