Bus trip to Eumundi

Source:Silverscene Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc – Issue: July/August 2022

Illness saw our numbers drop from 35 to 32 but neither this sad news nor the threatening grey clouds were going to

put a dampener on the intrepid crew of Silver Fawn bus trippers.

First stop Wappa Dam! This dam is not only beautiful it is also a peaceful slice of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. Locals Ty and Kathy Fox very kindly arrived early and pegged out a large, covered picnic area which was a perfect

setting for a sumptuous morning tea of tasty sandwiches and cake washed down by iced coffee. Many thanks to

cooks, Suzie and her sisters, for filling our ‘bundies’ so eloquently. Good company and good food make for good

community!

Onward to the crowded madness of the Eumundi Markets! The streets were cluttered with people and cars parked

in every which way, as school holidays had emptied out Eumundi way. Then Peta met our bus and took us to an

oasis VIP spot reserved for us. Another piece of organizational genius by the lovely Suzie! What a wonderful retreat

from market madness. Market connoisseurs could go out on buying and reconnoitering forays while those of us not

so inclined could sit and bask in the ambience of this peaceful retreat.

Our day trippers now moved on somewhat gingerly to our last venue. The Ginger Factory was a haven for tasty

delights that catered for the Lankan sweet tooth. Some of us just sat and enjoyed each other’s company amidst this

sugar challenge while others still blessed with energy explored the beautiful ambience of the grounds and the allure

of retail therapy to be had in the specialty shops.

Another enjoyable and successful Silver Fawn bus trip. Thanks Suzie for your organisational expertise – even if you

weren’t able to organise perfect weather! Thanks Gucci for your skillful driving of the beautiful Belbaker bus. And

thanks day trippers for being the wonderful people you are who make for such a special day.

Denis Anthonisz