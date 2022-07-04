Community Seminar with Rin Fernando

Source:Silverscene Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc – Issue: July/August 2022

Eighteen people attended the presentation by Rin Fernando at the Chermside Library. Laurensz Manricks, when introducing him, commented that he must have his lawyer’s quals very young because he still looks twelve. Looks deceive! Rin was a font of knowledge on matters that were of interest to our audience of Silver Fawn members, guests and members from FSOQ. Rin’s presentation targeted the topics of Wills, Enduring Power of Attorney, and Advanced Health Directives. Rin also touched on conveyancing, alerting us to the advantage of contribution to Superannuation when downsizing your residential property. Rin’s laid back, relational style made his professional Powerpoint presentation easily understood by the lay person. The fact that he hit the mark was borne out by the large number of questions, which were forthcoming during the presentation. He answered them to the obvious satisfaction of audience members. Many thanks for your pertinent and interesting presentation Rin, and your ‘easy listening’ style.