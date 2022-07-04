On the Couch with ………… Davenal Flanderka (an interview with Denis Anthonisz)

Source:Silverscene Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc – Issue: July/August 2022

Brief Bio

Davenal was a student at St Joseph’s College and Aquinas University College, Sri Lanka. He met Margot, a Speech and Drama Teacher, when he was taking part in plays for the Wendy Whatmore School. (The makings of a beautiful rom.com movie plot!) Margot and Davenal were married in December 1971 at St Lawrence’s Church, Wellawatte, Sri Lanka. Three months later, in February 1972, they migrated to Brisbane, Australia. Davenal and Margot are immensely proud of their three children, Michael, Simone, and Jaan and their nine grand children.

Davenal began his working life in Australia as an Accounts Clerk in Steelmark. His long years of part-time study at the University of Queensland saw him achieve a degree in accounting and the status of CPA. Then followed stints in David Jones, Myer (in Brisbane and Melbourne) and McDonnell and East, Brisbane in Executive Managerial positions in roles such as Financial Controller and National Implementation Manager for Point-of-Sale Systems. Davenal finished his career at Campbells Hardware and Timber, Queensland, as Group Accounting Manager and Auditor. A very impressive resume; testament to his arduous work and dedication. But he lists as his greatest achievement, his work with the Brisbane City Council subsidiary, when he was assigned the task of Project Co-Ordinator of rebuilding houses destroyed by the Tsunami in Sri Lanka with the gift from the Queensland Government to Sri Lanka.

Silver Fawn History

Davenal and Margot joined the Club in 1972 when they first arrived in Australia. He has been a committee member, Treasurer and President for eleven years (not consecutive), giving him the record for service in

that position. It was indeed fitting that he was President in 2020, our 50th Anniversary. Davenal’s devotion

to the Club and passion for it is without peer. Margot piped in, “His life’s in the Club. He lives and breathes

it.” Davenal’s dedication to the Club has been rewarded with a Life Membership.

Sport/Recreation

Davenal played badminton at a competitive level in Sri Lanka. He is an armchair sports fan who enjoys watching cricket, swimming, hockey, AFL, Rugby, and soccer. Davenal likes to walk and loves dabbling with matters accounting on his computer.

Books

Davenal stated that he is not a book reader as such but enjoys reading magazines covering a wide range of interests. “I like to keep up with Sri Lankan news too.”

Favourite Film

Davenal enjoys films in the detective genre. When pushed for a favourite he nominated “Top Gun” but admitted that he and Margot are not avid movie goers.

Favourite Food and Drinks

Davenal loves hoppers and anything Sri Lankan in the culinary line. He is partial to Chinese food. “Margot is a great cook. I would starve if I had to cook!” Davenal enjoys the odd drop of Scotch and Margot loves a glass of Moscato.

What sustains you/Inspires you?

What saddens you?

“Death saddens me, especially the suffering that often precedes it. I really struggle watching people die.”

Davenal said his experiences in this arena have made him a strong supporter of Euthanasia.

Who are your Heroes?

Davenal stated he had no heroes as such but many people he admired. Shane Warne immediately came to mind as did Margot’s mum, Monica Andrado. The other people he nominated were all club luminaries, people whose passion and dedication he mirrored: Albert Schokman, Stan and Therese Anthonisz, Eustace Fernando, Denis Noble and Leslie Ephraims.

If you had a magic wand, how would you change the world?

While recognizing it is an impossible dream, Davenal said he would like to see a world without pain, without sorrow and a world where there was no racial discrimination.

We salute Davenal for his outstanding service to the Club and love of all things Silver Fawn. Take a bow, Sir!