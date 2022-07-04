Congratulations to Melissa Edney (nee Schokman) and Teshani McManus (nee Pathikirikorale).

Source:Silverscene Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc – Issue: July/August 2022

Congratulations to Melissa Edney (nee Schokman) and Teshani McManus (nee Pathikirikorale). Do these names sound familiar to you? Melissa and Teshani opened their new store, Coco Cabana Collection at Westfield Chermside on Saturday 25 June.

Many of our club members were spied at the Grand Opening festivities enjoying champagne, chocolate-coated strawberries and cupcakes. There may have even been a purchase or two made at the event.