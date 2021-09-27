BUS TRIP TO MALENY AND MONTVILLE 12 NOVEMBER 2021 -by Suzie Anthonisz

Source:Silver Fawn Club – September/October 2021 Newsletter

On the back of a very successful bus trip to the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers we have planned another bus trip to the beautiful Sunshine Coast hinterland on Friday 12 November. Tickets are $40.00 for Members and Guests and includes morning and afternoon tea.

Our first stop will be The Orangery for a Devonshire Morning Tea. From here we will head to Maleny and the Handmade Christmas Markets. We will then travel to Montville where you can buy your lunch at one of the many fine eating establishments or cafes there. You will also have some free time for retail therapy should you wish.

On our way home we will stop at Lady Cairncross Park for a Sri Lankan Tiffin with iced coffee (included in the cost) or if you prefer you can buy hot tea and coffee at the Cafe. From here, the views to the Glasshouse Mountains are spectacular.

The bus will leave the Aspley Hypermarket bus stop on Albany Creek Road, Aspley at 8.30am with a further pick up of passengers at Mitchelton Senior Citizens Hall at 8.45am. Please be aware of parking restrictions at both places.

As the bus has to be booked and prepaid we need numbers confirmed with your payment by 25th October. Please contact Suzie on 0409 533 540 or email sbanthonisz@gmail.com or Susan Fahir on 0409 262 855 email susanfahir@bigpond.com