STRINGHOPPER LUNCH FUNDRAISER & FOOD FAIR SUNDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER-by Denis Anthonisz

Source:Silver Fawn Club – September/October 2021 Newsletter

High noon couldn’t arrive fast enough for nearly 90 eager purchasers of the delicious food on sale from our four talented vendors. However, after a couple of false starts, the race for the tasty morsels began and it is fair to say that everyone was a WINNER, the successful sales contributing handsomely to our Club’s coffers.

However, it wasn’t all about the food. Well….? Silver Fawn IS about good food, good company and good times. And the stringhopper lunch didn’t disappoint. What a magnificent taste bud sensation Master Chefs Shirley, Gerard and Thomazine Fernando and Assistant Chef Fyri Fahir provided for us! The lunch of Stringhoppers, Kirihothi with potatoes and eggs, Beef Curry, Chicken Curry, Seeni Sambol and Coconut Sambol was enjoyed by all. Cream Caramel for dessert was another “hit”. All who attended are still talking about the good time they had and how tasty the food was. It was a lot of hard work by our special cooks.

Ray Anthonisz’ crooning got us onto the dance floor again and kept us entertained with a medley to delight. Egerton and Becky satiated our hunger for Bingo with their inimitable style and Musical Chairs “took us down memory lane to the good old days when we were young” (Cherry Schokman). Why were our ladies so shy though? Our gentlemanly Musical Chair participants pranced and danced around in style!

But who were the real stars? The Committee members were. What a special effort of team work it was. They took on every aspect of the event from décor to cooking to serving…and the list goes on…so many of us working outside our area of expertise or comfort zone. Will we do it again?? Only if we recover!!