Bus Trip to the Carnival of Flowers -by Denis Anthonisz

Source:Silver Fawn Club – September/October 2021 Newsletter

Thirty-three intrepid travellers journeyed to Toowoomba for the Carnival of Flowers Bus Trip on September 10. The early breakfast time start from Aspley Hypermarket proved no problem for the ‘bacon’ on the bus but the ‘egg’ got lost and arrived a bit scrambled!

First stop was Home Base at Jindalee to pick up our friends from the western and southern parts. Next stop Picnic Point in Toowoomba…. A challenge for the ageing bladder of the writer! However, the view and the garden beds were worth the wait. Sadly, the coffee was not. The huge acres of Queen’s Park was our next stop and it was wonderful to stroll around the beautiful gardens, full of patterns and colour. The tulips were stunning too.

Next stop was my personal highlight…. Laurel Banks Park. We claimed our chairs (duly tagged by Suzie) and sat around in a ‘Lankan high country’ circle framed by the shade of a large tree, emerald green grass and brilliant splashes of garden colour as a backdrop. Lunch of rice and curry provided by our local Lankan caterer, Ronald Muller, was both plentiful and delicious and the company convivial and relaxing. It was difficult getting the troops up to walk around this venue full of so many highlights. The gardens where brightly coloured flowered patterns denoting a variety of dinosaurs was extraordinary as was the full sized train shaped out of a hedge with seats to sit in.

We then journeyed to the tranquil Japanese Gardens. What a peaceful place this is and how spectacular were the peach blossoms. Our journey home was enhanced by a stop at Spring Bluff Station, a quaint, old station awash with flowers. What a special day! The BelBaker bus was extremely comfortable and Michael, our driver, quiet, unobtrusive and open to our every whim and wish. The company of members, family and friends was very special. Suzie’s organization was spot on and thorough. Now you know why I scrub up so well!!





