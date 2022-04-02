BUSINESS GRANTS INFORMATION SESSION FOR SOUTH ASIAN BUSINESSES
COVID SAFETY AND BUSINESS GRANTS INFORMATION SESSION FOR SOUTH ASIAN BUSINESSES
The South Asia Business Society and the Australia Sri Lanka Business Council in partnership with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions will run a forum with the South Asian community to provide support and guidance for businesses
Date/Time – Wednesday 6 April 2022, 7:00pm-8:00pm
Duration – 60 minutes
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMscemrrzIsG9eO7EaPUPy0yMT9fgbzSMuG
South Asia Business Society and the Australia Sri Lanka Business Council Representative:
Dilkie Perera (President)
DJPR Representatives
Delivery Networks (Small Business Victoria) – Malisa Vergos
Engagement Tasking and Coordination Team – Robyn Donald
Cecil Huang – CALD Engagement Specialist
Ron Prasad – CALD Engagement Specialist
Caitlin Zacharewicz – Manager, Aboriginal and CALD Engagement
Invitees
- South Asia Business Society
- Australia Sri Lanka Business Council
- Other South Asian business/community groups
- Australia India Business Council (Victorian Chapter)
- The Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria
- Indian Australian Community Cooperative
- Australia India Society of Victoria
- Indian Tamil Association of Victoria
- Australia Bangladesh Business Council (ABBC)
- Pakistan Australia Business Council
Purpose
- Provide the South Asian business community with an update on the most recent COVIDSafe requirements.
- Provide an overview of most recent support avenues available for businesses.
- Respond to any questions from the South Asian business community.
Agenda
|Time (minutes)
|Contents
|Presenter
|(5 mins)
|Introduction and Acknowledgement of Country
|Dilkie Perera
Ron Prasad
|(10 mins)
|Financial support for businesses
· Current grants
· Support with grant applications
|Delivery Networks (Malisa Vergos)
|(15 mins)
|COVIDSafe settings
· Responsibilities of business owners
· Recommendations for risk mitigation
· Contingency plans for positive cases
|Engagement Tasking and Coordination Team (Robyn Donald)
|(25 mins)
|Q&A Session – Open to attendees
|Dilkie Perera
|(5 mins)
|Conclusion and closing remarks
|Dilkie Perera and Ron Prasad
|Session ends