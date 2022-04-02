Reminiscing Memories -Celebrating Shane Warne’s Life

by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Hello, my name is Harold Gunatillake. I am a retired cosmetic surgeon with interest in videography and compiling and presenting films. Going through my archives, I was lucky to find a footage of the Australian Cricket team when they visited Sri Lanka in September 1999, and footage of the 1st test match Australia vs Sri Lanka played in Kandy.

Going through my archives, I found something interesting and I happen to be in Sri Lanka at the time Alston Koch was launching his pub at the Rock Café, and the year was 1999. At that party Shane Warne played a big part in his team and at that time the captain was Steve Waugh.

This footage I am presenting in honour of the greatest wonderful cricket legend after Bradman, with whom I had the opportunity to meet at the Rock Café party whilst filming, and have a brief chat with Shane, McGrath, Steve Waugh,

among others.**

I also, had the opportunity of the management of the treatment in Colombo of Steve’s nasal feature when he broke the nose in Kandy whilst trying to catch the ball colliding with another player which you can see in the footage.

Please enjoy this whole footage and share with your cricket fans.

Website: www.Doctorharold.com

