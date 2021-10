by In

Cabinet approves to appoint Susanthika as senior adviser to Sports Ministry

Source:Dailynews

The Cabinet has approved a proposal by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa to appoint Olympic Medalist Susanthika Jayasinghe as a senior adviser to the Sports Ministry.

Speaking at the Cabinet press briefing today, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said the Cabinet granted approval to the proposal.

She served as a senior adviser to the Sports Ministry under the previous regime.