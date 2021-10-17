I will not rest until I win a medal for my country, says Reeza Rafaideen-by Indika Welagedara

Source:Dailynews

Reeza Rafaideen – captained his alma mater Kingswood College, Kandy, Sri Lanka national under 19 – fifteen a side and the 7’s team, Police Sports Club, Vice captain of the CR & FC fifteen a side team and captained the CR & FC 7s team in the inter club rugby tournament. He also represented the Sri Lanka senior national 15 a side as well as the 7’s team with distinction. Presently he is playing for the CH and FC rugby team.

Speaking to Daily News all the way from Kandy, Reeza said “My journey into the world of sports started from my childhood. Being constantly an active person which pushed me to get involved in sports and my family always had a great interest in sports that encouraged me to pursue in all sports that were available at my school”.

“I have been guided and supported by many people. Especially my parents and family supported me throughout my rugby career, especially my sister who dragged me to the school rugby academy. And I would like to thank my first rugby coaches Rohitha Mendis and Athula Wijewickrama, Ananda Kasturiarachchi and all the coaches who helped me to come this far and all the players who played with me in school, clubs and nationals. Without them I won’t be able to come this far in my rugby career and all the fans who cheered me up until now. Special thanks to my parents who worked hard and supported me in my career behind the scenes, hence I’m always grateful to all of them”.

“I used to watch rugby matches from my small days and had a quite special interest in rugby and my sister and my parents wanted me to play rugby and I started it because of them and for their happiness. Now rugby has been my whole life and I’m happy for who I am today. Which made me choose the sport, rugby”.

“Throughout my entire life, I have had two priorities. My wonderful family always comes first and then my sport rugby”.

“My most unforgettable memory is winning the cup championship of the Under 20, Asian 7s rugby series in 2016. We achieved that feat for the first time in Sri Lanka rugby history. I really love to remember it.

Hence that incident will always be in my memory right throughout my life as one of the most unforgettable incidents to date”.

“My favourite rugby player is Chelsin Kolbe, the South African national rugby player “.

“My greatest accomplishments are being able to represent the Sri Lanka national rugby team from 2015 todate. I honestly consider it a great privilege to wear the national jersey to represent my country. On a very personal level it is also an honor for me to be recognized as the Most Valuable Player at the Mercantile Rugby 7s tournament in 2019 and to be the highest points scorer in the inter-school rugby tournament in 2015 for Kingswood”.

“I just want to be a better person than I was yesterday”. “The best compliment that I got was – you raise the bar with your hard work, commitment and attitude and you will be one of the best players Sri Lanka ever had”.

“I never settle for anything less in life. With the achievements so far it is quite visible that I had to work hard, dedicate most of my time for fitness while balancing my career in HR which is not quite easy. So settling for less is definitely not on my agenda. I want to reach greater heights both in sports & career and believe in my ability and willpower to make it happen”.

“During my free time, I would surely like to spend time with my family and friends and then listen to music and my favourite song is ‘Believer ‘by ‘Imagine Dragons’ and my favorite holiday destination is Ella”.

“I like to describe myself as a tough and resilient person throughout my life”.

On a concluding note Reeza said “Looking back, I’m extremely happy about how far I have come and what I have achieved. It feels really good to know that I have done my best and always will in the future. There is a major dream yet to be achieved, hence I’m working hard towards it and will not rest until I win a medal for my country in the upcoming Asian games in 2022 in rugby.”.