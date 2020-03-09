







“CANCER CAUTION” – By Des Kelly

This was indeed an astounding message coming to us from a Professor of Medicine, which I felt compelled to pass on to every reader of eLanka, hoping that they, in turn, would pass the message on to family and friends.

This writer suffered and beat the big C twice, without going through the Chemotherapy, Radiation-therapy etc,, etc., and am glad of it, because I hear, from friends who have had this dreaded disease in one form or another, that often, the treatment is far worse than the cure. Anyway, let this Professor tell us all about it. My best regards to him.

We should have more people of his calibre cautioning us the money-making rackets out there.

Desmond Kelly,

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Shocking Cancer information- from a Medical Doctor

From: Professor Sanath P. Lamabadusuriya



If I am ever faced with this in life – this is why I would not want any cancer treatment……

Shocking Cancer Information – A MUST READ.

Written by a doctor who suffers from cancer and he uses alternative rather than conventional medicine that involves chemo etc. Good to share with family and friends.

Cancer treatment is about making money…provoking new thinking

The article below is absolutely 100% true and as a doctor I have been telling people this for 15 years now. No one wants to listen. Folks need to wake up. Cancer treatment is about making money. It is a 120 billiodollar a year industry in the United States alone and estimated to be

a 600 billion dollar a year industry worldwide.

A successful cancer case according to the American Cancer Society and the American College of Oncology and Hematology means that the person survives for 5 years. Both the American Cancer Society and the American College of Oncology and Hematology admit that a person is likely to survive cancer for 7 to 10 years even if they do absolutely NOTHING. Of course, only the doctors get those magazines – not you, the cancer patient.

Alternative medicine’s track record of curing cancer is 10 times higher than that of conventional medicine. Note that I say CURE.

Remember another thing. A TUMOR is just a symptom. It is not the cause of cancer.

Science is cause and effect. Remove the cause and the effect disappears.

I am in my third battle with cancer right now.I have not done any chemotherapy or radiation or surgery for any of my bouts with cancer.

I survived leukemia, I survived Non Hodgkins Lymphoma and now I have Glioblastoma which is supposedly an incurable form of brain cancer.

I was given two months to live 5 months ago.

I have been using Chinese herbs,high doses of vitamin C, acupuncture, chiropractic, homeopathy and nutritional changes.

Yes, at first it got worse. It had metastasized to my lymph nodes, my lungs and my bones.

As of this week, I am happy to say that there is no evidence now of any cancer in my lymph system or my bones. I had 6 tumors in my lungs, now there are only two.

The tumors in my brain have shrunken tremendously.

I never did any of their chemo, radiation or surgery.

Here is a very interesting statistic that you can only have access to by being a doctor.

Every year more than 1,000 doctors oncologists (cancer doctors) are diagnosed with cancer. Less than 10% of them choose to do the treatment that they have been giving to their patients.

Sort of like the fact that less than 25% of all pediatricians vaccinate their own children because of the fact that the risk of sudden death or serious side effects from the vaccination is higher than the risk of catching the disease one is being vaccinated for.

This is not bullshit people – it is truth.

Medicine is about money, not about your health and the system traps people, especially the elderly, disabled and poor into a deadly treatment regime that puts them in an early grave. Meanwhile, all the jet set billionaires are flying off to Europe and paying big bucks for

alternative treatments and getting cured.

Does alternative medicine work all the time?

No. Of course not.

Nothing works all the time.

However quality of life comes into play.

Those cancer patients who use alternative therapies for their cancer, yet still die from the illness, suffer a much higher quality of life. They die able to spend time with their families and even recognize their family members.

They don’t become emaciated like those who do chemotherapy or radiation do and rarely is a person who goes under the treatment of chemotherapy able to recognize anyone for the last few days of their lives.

Their bodies become ravaged to the point that you can’t even recognize them either. They suffer at a much, much higher rate and they have one let down after another as doctors tell them, ahhh – it’s looking good, only to tell them on the next visit it’s looking worse, you need more chemo and radiation.

What is criminal about this is that

YOUR DOCTORS KNOW THIS SHIT.

I took an oath as a physician. I have always followed it. That has certainly not made me successful financially as a doctor because I have consistently refused to go along with conventional

medicine’s bullshit.

Read the below carefully.

It may indeed make a difference in your life.

Rick Cantrell, PhD, MD, PsyD

AFTER YEARS OF TELLING PEOPLE CHEMOTHERAPY IS THE ONLY WAY TO TRY

(‘TRY’, BEING THE KEY WORD) TO ELIMINATE CANCER, JOHNS HOPKINS IS

FINALLY STARTING TO TELL YOU THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE WAY .

Cancer Update from Johns Hopkins :



1. Every person has cancer cells in the body. These cancer cells do not show up in the standard tests until they have multiplied to a few billion. When doctors tell cancer patients that there are no more cancer cells in their bodies after treatment, it just means the tests are unable to detect the cancer cells because they have not reached the detectable size.

2. Cancer cells occur between 6 to more than 10 times in a person’s lifetime.

3. When the person’s immune system is strong the cancer cells will be destroyed and prevented from multiplying and forming tumors.

4. When a person has cancer it indicates the person has nutritional deficiencies. These could be due to genetic, but also to environmental, food and lifestyle factors.

5. To overcome the multiple nutritional deficiencies, changing diet to eat more adequately and healthy, 4-5 times/day and by including supplements will strengthen the immune system.

6. Chemotherapy involves poisoning the rapidly-growing cancer cells and also destroys rapidly-growing healthy cells in the bone marrow, gastrointestinal tract etc, and can cause organ damage, like liver, kidneys, heart, lungs etc.

7.. Radiation while destroying cancer cells also burns, scars and damages healthy cells, tissues and organs.

8. Initial treatment with chemotherapy and radiation will often reduce tumor size. However prolonged use of chemotherapy and radiation do not result in more tumor destruction.

9. When the body has too much toxic burden from chemotherapy and radiation the immune system is either compromised or destroyed, hence the person can succumb to various kinds of infections and complications.

10. Chemotherapy and radiation can cause cancer cells to mutate and become resistant and difficult to destroy. Surgery can also cause cancer cells to spread to other sites.

11. An effective way to battle cancer is to starve the cancer cells by not feeding it with the foods it needs to multiply.

*CANCER CELLS FEED ON:- Sugar & simple carbohydrates in cereals – wheat, rice, oats, rye etc

A. Sugar substitutes like NutraSweet, Equal, Spoonful, etc are made with Aspartame and it is harmful. A better natural substitute would be Manuka honey or sugar molasses/jaggery , but only in very small amounts.

Table salt has a chemical added to make it white in color Better alternative is Bragg’s aminos or sea salt or Himalayan salt

B. Milk causes the body to produce mucus, especially in the gastro-intestinal tract. Cancer feeds on mucus. By cutting off milk and substituting with unsweetened almond milk cancer cells are starved.

C. Cancer cells thrive in an acid environment.

A meat-based diet is acidic and it is best to eat fish, and a little other meat, like chicken.

Meat also contains livestock antibiotics, growth hormones and parasites, which are all harmful, especially to people with cancer.

D. A diet made of 80% raw, fresh vegetables and juice, whole grains, seeds, nuts and a little fruits help put the body into an alkaline environment.

About 20% can be from cooked food including beans. Raw, Fresh vegetable and fruit juices taken as a “Smoothie” as itincludes all the fiber and not only the juice provides live enzymes that are easily absorbed and reach down to cellular levels within 15 minutes to nourish and enhance growth of healthy cells. (Almost like intravenous feeding)

To obtain live enzymes for building healthy cells try and drink fresh vegetable juice (most

vegetables including bean sprouts) and eat some raw vegetables 2 or 3 times a day. Enzymes are destroyed at temperatures of 104 degrees F (40 degrees C)..

E. Avoid coffee, tea, and chocolate, which have high caffeine, but raw organic chocolate and the red berry that covers the coffee seed is full of anti-oxidants.

Green tea is a better alternative and has cancer fighting properties. Water-best to drink purified water, or filtered, to avoid known toxins and heavy metals in tap water.

Distilled water is acidic, avoid it.

12. Meat protein is difficult to digest and requires a lot of digestive enzymes. Undigested meat remaining in the intestines becomes putrefied and leads to more toxic buildup.

13. Cancer cell walls have a tough protein covering. By refraining from or eating less meat it frees more enzymes to attack the protein walls of cancer cells and allows the body’s killer cells

to destroy the cancer cells.

Some supplements build up the immune system (IP6, Flor-ssence, Essiac, anti-oxidants, vitamins, minerals, EFAs etc.) to enable the bodies own killer cells to destroy cancer cells..

Other supplements like vitamin E are known to cause apoptosis, or programmed cell death, the body’s normal method of disposing of damaged, unwanted, or unneeded cells.

15. Cancer is a disease of the mind, body, and spirit.

A proactive and positive spirit will help the cancer warrior be a survivor.

Anger, un-forgiveness and bitterness put the body into a stressful and acidic environment. Learn to have a loving and forgiving spirit.

Learn to relax and enjoy life.

16. Cancer cells cannot thrive in an oxygenated environment.

Exercising daily, and deep breathing help especially exercising until you “peak” (cannot exercise any more) helps to get more oxygen down to the cellular level. Oxygen therapy is another means employed to destroy cancer cells.(Hyperbaric Chamber) Â Â Â Â Â Â 1. No plastic containers in micro. Â Â Â Â Â Â 2. No water bottles in freezer. Â Â Â Â Â Â 3. No plastic wrap in microwave.. Johns Hopkins has recently sent this out in its newsletters. This information is being circulated at Walter Reed Army Medical Center as well. Dioxin chemicals cause cancer, especially breast cancer. Dioxins are highly poisonous to the cells of our bodies. Don’t freeze your plastic bottles with water in them as this releases dioxins from the plastic. Recently, Dr Edward Fujimoto, Wellness Program Manager at Castle Hospital , was on a TV program to explain this health hazard. He talked about dioxins and how bad they are for us.

He said that we should not be heating our food in the microwave using plastic containers. This especially applies to foods that contain fat.

He said that the combination of fat, high heat, and plastics releases dioxin into the food and ultimately into the cells of the body. Instead, he recommends using glass, such as Corning Ware, Pyrex or ceramic containers for heating food. You get the same results, only without the dioxin. So such things as TV dinners, instant ramen and soups, etc., should be removed from the container and heated in something else.

Paper isn’t bad but you don’t know what is in the paper. It’s just safer to use tempered glass, Corning Ware, etc. He reminded us that a while ago some of the fast food restaurants moved away from the foam containers to paper The dioxin problem is one of the reasons. Also, he pointed out that plastic wrap, such as Saran, is just as dangerous when placed over foods to be cooked in the microwave. As the food is nuked, the high heat causes poisonous toxins to actually melt out of the plastic wrap and drip into the food. Cover food with a paper towel instead.

This is an article that should be sent to anyone important in your life.







