Can’t go a day without a cuppa? You’re in luck — drinking tea may have health benefits, study suggests

Eight-five per cent of British adults surveyed drank tea regularly. ( Supplied: Unsplash )

If you cannot go a day without having a cup of tea, you will feel pleased at the findings of a new piece of research.

Key points: Researchers surveyed 498,043 adults aged 40 to 69 in the United Kingdom

Those who consumed two or more cups daily had a 9 to 13 per cent lower risk of mortality

The study’s lead, Maki Inoue-Choi, said there wasn’t enough evidence “to advise changing tea habits.”

A study published on Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine suggested that drinking tea could be associated with a lower risk of mortality.

Scientists from the US National Institutes of Health’s Cancer Institute surveyed 498,043 adults aged 40 to 69 in the United Kingdom.

Eighty-five per cent reported that they regularly drank tea.

Of those, 89 per cent said they drank the black variety.

When compared with those who did not drink tea, people who consumed two or more cups per day had a 9 to 13 per cent lower risk of mortality, researchers said.