CATSTROPHY – By Des Kelly

They come from Geelong, 2nd only to Melbourne, as far as Cities go, but as for Australia’s number 1 sports “magic”, A.F.L.Footy goes, the Geelong “Cats” will defeat Melbourne in their penultimate “final”, scheduled for Friday 31st of August 2018, with no trouble at all. Let the “Dons” not forget that the prophetic-phrase “3rd time lucky”is just a silly little prophecy & not much else.

It is a catastrophe indeed that the little Cats are so far behind the much larger ones (“the tigers”), but, one does not have to be a mind-reader to know that whenever these felines had to play with the oval ball outside Melbourne, the inconsistency was always apparent, which made me feel that yet another catastrophe was at hand, and the Cats might have even missed the finals altogether, this year.

However, apart from being the editor of the number 1 Website for all Lankan/Aussies, everywhere, eLanka, plus the editor for the Lanka Times newspaper in Melbourne (and Geelong, of course), &, apart from being one of the oldest Lankan/Aussie entertainers around, right now, I also happen to be a rather good “Sarsthera-Kaaraya” which is the Sinhalese term for “Fortune-Teller”(please, also read my story on the “Palmist” in eLanka) and if you do not wish for any bad luck to befall you, please “donate” for the cause of keeping eLanka afloat. It is YOUR Website, & brings you all the interesting tidbits & news from Lanka, on-line,each week, just as the Lanka Times brings you all the news both in English & Sinhala, each month.

Although I consider myself to be a well-read Palmist, Fortune-Teller, Sooth-sayer, whatever,!, I really do not believe in all that rubbish. I once had a good Burgher friend by the name of Hepponstall, and, as the old saying in Ceylon went,

“What happens to Hepponstall, happens to all”. This is truly what I believe in. As a “Cat” & general Animal-lover, however, I would predict that the footy grand-final this year will be between the “Tigers & the Cats”. My reason for this “CATSTROPHY” is obvious.. While the Tigers are magnificent animals, both President Trump and I prefer pussy-CATS., so the “Cats-cup-trophy” will go to Geelong this year.



Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)