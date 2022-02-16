Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

Feb 16, 2022 Posted by In Articles Tagged ,

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia RelationsCELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

Source: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka-Australia diplomatic relations. Ever since the first Australian Commissioner arrived in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) on 29 April 1947, our relationship has grown from strength to strength.

With a joint Indian Ocean neighbourhood, a shared history in the Commonwealth, and countless personal links among our diaspora, students, tourists and sporting teams, there is much we have to celebrate together.

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

SRI LANKA
Cricket, A Vegemite Sandwich & A ‘Cuppa’ Ceylon Tea
By:
Marlon Dale Ferreira
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

SRI LANKA

Down under through an artist’s lens
By:
Raja Segar
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

SRI LANKA
Alumna contributing to COVID-19 recovery efforts through research
By:
Dr. Anuji Gamage
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

SRI LANKA
Yasotha runs a biscuit shop in a small village in Manthai East, Sri Lanka.
By:
Gowshan Nandakumar
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

SRI LANKA
A story to tell
By:
Somasundaram Skandakumar
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

SRI LANKA
Australia – A Pioneer of Community Forestry in Sri Lanka
By:
Dr. Dunstan J. Fernando
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

AUSTRALIA
Sri Lankan Tourism & Sustainable Development
By:
Helen Bulle
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

SRI LANKA
Defence connections between Australia and Sri Lanka (Ceylon) over the 75 Years
By:
Paul Cooney

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

Events

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka-Australia diplomatic relations. Ever since the first Australian Commissioner arrived in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) on 29 April 1947, our relationship has grown from strength to strength.
Media
Our colourful story in pictures. Commemorating a longstanding friendship, discover pictures, videos, and media coverage from the 75 Years of Sri Lanka-Australia Relations celebrations!
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

Comments are closed.