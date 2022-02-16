CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

Source: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka-Australia diplomatic relations. Ever since the first Australian Commissioner arrived in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) on 29 April 1947, our relationship has grown from strength to strength.

With a joint Indian Ocean neighbourhood, a shared history in the Commonwealth, and countless personal links among our diaspora, students, tourists and sporting teams, there is much we have to celebrate together.

SRI LANKA Cricket, A Vegemite Sandwich & A ‘Cuppa’ Ceylon Tea By: Marlon Dale Ferreira SRI LANKA Down under through an artist’s lens By: Raja Segar

SRI LANKA Alumna contributing to COVID-19 recovery efforts through research By: Dr. Anuji Gamage SRI LANKA Yasotha runs a biscuit shop in a small village in Manthai East, Sri Lanka. By: Gowshan Nandakumar

SRI LANKA A story to tell By: Somasundaram Skandakumar SRI LANKA Australia – A Pioneer of Community Forestry in Sri Lanka By: Dr. Dunstan J. Fernando

AUSTRALIA Sri Lankan Tourism & Sustainable Development By: Helen Bulle SRI LANKA Defence connections between Australia and Sri Lanka (Ceylon) over the 75 Years By: Paul Cooney

