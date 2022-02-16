CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations
Source: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade
2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka-Australia diplomatic relations. Ever since the first Australian Commissioner arrived in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) on 29 April 1947, our relationship has grown from strength to strength.
With a joint Indian Ocean neighbourhood, a shared history in the Commonwealth, and countless personal links among our diaspora, students, tourists and sporting teams, there is much we have to celebrate together.
Our colourful story in pictures. Commemorating a longstanding friendship, discover pictures, videos, and media coverage from the 75 Years of Sri Lanka-Australia Relations celebrations!