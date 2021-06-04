Celebrating Poson – by Piyasiri Maddugoda

Source:Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter – Radio 4EB Sri Lankan Group – Brisbane

The Poson poya day became a historically significant day for Sri Lankan Buddhists because it was on a Poson Full Moon day, over 2000 years ago, in the 3rd century BC, that Buddhism was introduced to Sri Lanka. Emperor Asoka of India chose his son Mahinda, who was an Arahant, to lead the mission to establish Buddhism in Sri Lanka. For the mission to be a success, the Emperor wisely waited for the presence of an intelligent ruler in Sri Lanka, so the ruler may understand the Buddha’s deep Dhamma. As an open and clear mind is necessary to understand the depth of the Buddha’s teaching, it is use ful to see how Arahant Mahinda assessed the ruling King in Sri Lanka,



King Devanampiyatissa, before delivering Dhamma sermons to him. The King was engaged in a game of hunting when Arahant Mahinda met him at the royal park in Mihintale. Arahant Mahinda caught the King’s attention by calling him by his first name, against royal protocol, and had the following conversation with him.Some regard this to be the first intelligence test recorded in history!

Pointing to a tree nearby the Arahant asked the King:

“What name does this tree bear O King?”



“The tree is called mango.”

“Is there yet another mango tree besides this?”

“There are many mango trees.”

“Are there any trees other than this mango tree and other mango trees?”

“There are many trees, Sir, but those are not mango trees.”

“And are there, besides other mango trees and those trees which are

not mango trees, yet other trees?”

“There is this mango tree Sir.”

Having found the King to be suitable, Arahant Mahinda taught him the Buddha Dhamma and established the Bhikku Sasana in Sri Lanka, with royal patronage. The King declared Buddhism the state religion. Today Sri Lanka is considered the home of Theravada Buddhism. Although understanding the Buddha’s teachings intellectually is important, it is practicing the Nobel Eight-Fold Path that leads to the end of suffering. A meaningful way of paying our homage to Arahant Mahinda and celebrating Poson would be to do just that.

Before migrating to Australia, Piyasiri Maddugoda was with the Sri Lanka Scientific Service as the Additional Conservator of Forests and the Director of Community Forestry Project. Fully retired now, he lives on the Gold Coast.