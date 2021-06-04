Nawroos Naeem Elected Director of Radio 4eB

Source:Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter – Radio 4EB Sri Lankan Group – Brisbane

Nawroos Naeem was elected a Director of the Ethnic Broadcasting Association of Queensland (EBAQ), commonly known as Radio 4EB, at the AGM held on 16 May 2021. An accomplished broadcaster, Nawroos is a programmer with the Radio 4EB Sri Lankan Group and served as the convenor of the Group in 2012/13 and 2013/14 after holding several positions before that. He was also the President of Sinhala Association of Queensland (SAQ) for several years.



An accountant by profession, Nawroos holds the position of Financial Controller in a large multinational organisation. In addition to his professional roles, Nawroos is a talented lyricist who has written several songs and a graphic designer. The design for this newsletter is one of his creations. Dæhæna congratulates Nawroos on his election as a Director of EBAQ and wishes him well in this challenging role.