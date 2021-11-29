CeyMusic get together on Dec. 2
Source:Dailynews
CeyMusic Pty Ltd an independent music publisher in Sri Lanka and Australia will be hosting their first CeyMusic get together for all current members and a few guest artists on December 2, 3 p.m. to p.m. at Golden Rose, Banquet Hall, Boralesgamuwa
“The objective of hosting this event is to inform people how we operate and local artists too could be benefited by some of our initiatives,” said Director CeyMusic Pty Lt, Australia, Kalindu Weerasinghe.
“Some of the current local artist who are members with CeyMusic will also share their experience at this event.”
He said that the work with some of the most iconic Sri Lankan song writers and catalogues, to help to build rewarding, sustainable careers for them and also earn international recognism for them.”
“We are true champions of emerging artistes and pride ourselves on nurturing talent. Whether they are new or established, these songwriters are at the heart of everything we do. We also understand the importance of protecting and their copyrights and we provide guidance and creative input, as well as collect and distribute royalties worldwide.”
“We are dedicated to our songwriters, who always come first. Most importantly, we believe in supporting the creativity of our writers.”
CeyMusic Pty Ltd collects performing royalties and mechanical royalties, from various sources such as distribution, public performing, derivative works, public display and digital transmission. These royalties are then distributed among our prestige songwriters.
APRA AMCOS (Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society) is our main CMO (Collective Management Organisation), and they provide us with support to register and amend copyright information relating to creations and songwriters.
In addition, CeyMusic will protect creations from misuse and infringement around the globe, and collect royalties appropriately and accurately through APRA AMCOS, giving artists peace of mind.
In addition to that, CeyMusic distribute Sri Lankan creations on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon, TikTok, Instagram and more, reaching new audiences and fans across the biggest global platforms.
Current Members include: 1. Pandith W D Amaradeva 2. Dr. Victor Ratnayake 3. Dr. Nanda Malini 4. Dr. Ajantha Ranasinghe 5. Prof.Sunil Ariyaratne 6. Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe 7. C T Fernando 8. Mohammad Salih 9. Hemasiri Halpita 10. Sarath De Alwis 11. Stanley Peiris 12. Sunil R Gamage 13. Kularatna Ariyawansa 14. Kumaradasa Saputhanthri 15. Bandula Nanayakkarawasam 16. Vasantha Kumara Kobawaka 17. Ravi Siriwardhana 18. Rajee Welgama 19. Nadeeka Jayawardana 20. WAYO 21. Jagath J. Edirisinghe 22. Saman Kularatne 23. Tharindu Damsara 24. Miyuru Sangeeth 25. Malick Perera 26. Thilini Hewawasam.
More details of CeyMusic Pty Ltd can be obtained from, Info@ceymusic.com.au or their website: www.ceymusic.com.au