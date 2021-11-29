CeyMusic get together on Dec. 2

Source:Dailynews

CeyMusic Pty Ltd an independent music publisher in Sri Lanka and Australia will be hosting their first CeyMusic get together for all current members and a few guest artists on December 2, 3 p.m. to p.m. at Golden Rose, Banquet Hall, Boralesgamuwa

“The objective of hosting this event is to inform people how we operate and local artists too could be benefited by some of our initiatives,” said Director CeyMusic Pty Lt, Australia, Kalindu Weerasinghe.

“Some of the current local artist who are members with CeyMusic will also share their experience at this event.”