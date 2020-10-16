CICERO’S COMMENT – By Des Kelly

Source:Factsanddetails

Once again, they say "you live & learn". Marcus Cicero (43BC) of the Roman Empire, wrote these amazing words of wisdom. I would like to pass this Sarstharakaraya's message onto each & every member of eLanka in (2020 AD) in the hope that THEY will live & learn from it.









THE POOR – WORK & WORK. THE RICH – EXPLOIT THE POOR. THE SOLDIER – PROTECTS BOTH. THE TAXPAYER – PAYS FOR ALL THREE. THE BANKER – ROBS ALL FOUR. THE LAWYER – MISLEADS ALL FIVE. THE DOCTOR – BILLS ALL SIX. THE GOONS – SCARE ALL OF SEVEN. THE POLITICIAN – LIVES HAPPILY ON ACCOUNT OF ALL

EIGHT !!

(WRITTEN IN 43 BC. VALID EVEN TODAY).!!!

MARCUS WROTE ALL OF THIS, THEN NERO FIDDLED WHILE.

ROME BURNED, AND IFYOU STUDY ROMAN HISTORY, YOU

COULD LEARN EVEN MORE.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in -Chief) eLanka.







