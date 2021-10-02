Cinnamon Face Packs

* Cinnamon face pack with Honey for glowing skin and acne:

This face pack with cinnamon and honey is a face brightening pack and also heals the pimples with its antiseptic properties. This pack also boosts the blood circulation for a fairer skin. Take half teaspoonful of cinnamon powder and two teaspoonful of honey. Mix it well and apply evenly on the face. Let the pack remain on the face for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off. It can be done, daily, as well, for the glow and radiance. This is also safe for sensitive skin, due to the honey mixture.

* Cinnamon face pack and Papaya Juice for glow:

Papaya and cinnamon powder is a great combination for a face pack which targets the sun tanning and skin blemishes, like marks and dark spots. Mix half teaspoonful of cinnamon powder with some papaya juice, or the papaya pulp. If you wish to use pulp, then use a blender to pulp up the papaya. Apply this mixture on the face, and keep for 20 minutes, before washing it off.

* Egg White and Cinnamon face mask for anti-aging and skin tightening:

Egg white tightens the skin and cinnamon enhances the skin’s natural collagen production. Thus this cinnamon pack proves to be good for anti-aging, mature skin, to tighten the skin. Take some egg white and put half teaspoonful of cinnamon powder to make a paste. Mix it well as egg white is quite slippery. Apply on the face and rinse once it gets completely dry. This can be tried twice weekly for best results.