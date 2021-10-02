SLC rewards U19 players with 100,000 each

The Under 19 players at the presentation ceremony.

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Cricket rewarded 26 players of the U19 squad with a financial assistance of LKR 100,000 each for the commitment shown for the game.

The U19 team is currently undergoing training focusing on the upcoming inbound tours, U19 Asia Cup, and the U19 World Cup.

The youngsters were identified through an Island-wide talent hunt programme conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket.

The 26 players, who were recognized, completed a 22 day residential training camp on Wednesday (29), which was held at the SSC Colombo in a Bio-Bubble Environment.