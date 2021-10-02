Janaprith Fernando assumes duties as Chief Scout Commissioner today

Source:Dailynews

Attorney-at-Law Janaprith Fernando will assume duties as the 21st Chief Commissioner of the Sri Lanka Scout Association (SLSA) today. Janaprith, who was serving as the Deputy Chief Commissioner of the SLSA has been appointed by the Chief Scout, Gotabaya Rajapaksa succeeding the outgoing Maj. Gen. Milinda Pieiris.

Janaprith began his journey as a Junior Scout at S. Thomas’ College Preparatory School in 1979, where he received his primary education, after which he was educated at S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia. As a Senior Scout, he served as the Troop Leader of his Scout Group and achieved the prestigious President’s Scout Award in 1984. Janaprith served the Colombo District Scout Branch as an adult leader and as Assistant District Commissioner and was appointed the District Commissioner in 2005. After his tenure in the District Branch, he was appointed as a Special Commissioner of the SLSA in 2010 and soon after became the International Commissioner of the Association. In 2016, Janaprith took office as the Deputy Chief Commissioner of the SLSA and has been serving the local movement since.

Janaprith Fernando was the first Sri Lankan to be elected to the World Scout Committee where he served from 2017 to 2021 and the Regional Scout Committee of the Asia Pacific Region from 2012 to 2017. He also served as the Chairman of the Good Governance Team of the World Scout Movement and Chairman of the Management Sub Committee of the Regional Movement among many other positions of leadership he has held in the World Scouting arena.

Janaprith has been recongnised for his outstanding contribution to the World Organisation of the Scout Movement by many Heads of State including the Prime Minister of Malaysia, President of Taiwan and Vice President of the Philippines. He was also awarded the Chairman’s medal of the Asia Pacific Region.

Janaprith is a practicing attorney and runs his own chamber. Additionally, he is the Chairman of Bookbridge Sri Lanka, President of the Centre for Leadership and Talent Development and has served in many boards of private and public institutions in Sri Lanka.