ComBank partners with PayHere to offer Q+ users a unique eCommerce experience

Commercial Bank’s Group Chief Marketing Officer Hasrath Munasinghe (2nd from right) and PayHere Founder/CEO, Dhanika Perera (2nd from left) exchange the agreement in the presence of PayHere Head of Developments, Karvin Mendis (extreme left) and the Bank’s Senior Manager – Card Centre Seevali Wickramasinghe

Source:Island

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has partnered with PayHere, Sri Lanka’s largest Aggregated Internet Payment Gateway Service, to offer users of its Q+ Payment App a unique, user-friendly and secure eCommerce experience.

Commercial Bank customers can now conveniently pay for their purchases via the Q+ app to over 3300 registered PayHere Online Payment Service enabled merchants. The Bank’s Credit, Debit and Prepaid Card holders who pay through Q+, the fastest-growing QR app in the country, will not be required to tap in their card details as this information is already stored on the app, the Bank said.

Payments to PayHere merchants via the Q+ Online Pay facility will enhance customer convenience as the transaction will only require the entering of users’ mobile numbers registered with the app. Disbursements via Q+ require authentication using a static PIN which ensures the safety and security of transactions, making the Q+ App more secure than a normal card as the customers’ sensitive data is not transmitted to merchant websites.

The partnership also presents PayHere enabled merchants another conduit to collect payments, the Bank said. PayHere merchants can now add the Q+ Online Pay facility to their websites and offer customers another option to settle their payments, in addition to the acceptance all major credit cards, mobile wallets, and internet banking systems. Notably, Commercial Bank processes the highest number of card transactions in the country.

To pay through Q+, Commercial Bank Card holders simply have to select the ‘Q+’ payment option in the checkout page of the merchant’s website or application, enter the registered mobile number, click on the alert that will pop up and complete the transaction by entering a four-digit transaction PIN in the Q+ Online Pay tab to which they will be directed. Once the transaction is complete, customers will receive a confirmation notification via SMS or email.