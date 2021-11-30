Nestlé Lanka wins four Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Awards

From left : Isuri Alahakoon, Assistant Manager, Corporate Communications, Bandula Egodage, Vice President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Jason Avanceña, Managing Director, and Radhini De Costa, Assistant Vice President, Communications.

source:Island

Nestlé Lanka took home four awards at the Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Awards 2021. Recognizing its strong efforts towards doing good for the planet, the company won in the categories of Corporate Environmental Commitment, Environment Beyond Business and the Triple Bottom Line Award on Environmental Sustainability for the best performance in the planet pillar. Nestlé Lanka was also awarded as one of the Top 10 Corporate Citizens of Sri Lanka for 2021. Organized annually by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, this prestigious annual event recognizes corporate sustainability champions for their efforts in achieving triple bottom line performance, with a focus on people, planet, and profit.

“It is an honour and privilege to be recognized for our contribution to do good for our planet, while doing good for our consumers and community. We have accelerated our journey towards net zero while striving to advance regenerative food systems at scale. Working from farm to table, we have actioned several initiatives which include tackling plastic pollution by moving to recyclable or reusable packaging and helping to create a circular economy. This year we switched to paper straws for our Ready-to-Drink products and helped establish a collection infrastructure and recycling facility for aseptic beverage cartons in Sri Lanka. We continue to work with government and private institutions to galvanize behavioural change towards caring for our planet. Further, we are proud to say that, while we increase our production capacity every year, we take every effort to continuously reduce the use of resources such as energy and water and the emission of harmful gases, by investing in the latest technologies and innovations. Being recognized for our efforts is truly motivating. This is just the beginning of a long journey. Working together with stakeholders across our value chain, we will continue to be a force for good in contributing towards a greener Sri Lanka” said Jason Avanceña, Managing Director of Nestlé Lanka.

The Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Awards are widely considered Sri Lanka’s highest corporate honour. It recognises the best contributors to the local economy and community, as well the best performers in corporate sustainability. Submissions are evaluated by a highly respected panel of local experts, academics and thought leaders.