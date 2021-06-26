COVID-19 delta variant how deadly is it?- by Dr Harold Gunatillake

A variant of concern carries the highest threat perception of a coronavirus variant, which is characterized by increased infectivity, transmissibility, or resistance to vaccine and treatment Unlike the original COVID-19 virus, the delta and the Kappa variants seems to be spreading much faster and more infectious. The variant seems to be in the air surrounding an infected person, and just another stranger passing by could get infected. Droplet infection through coughing, sneezing or direct touch were the key reasons for the social distancing, but unfortunately that restriction alone is insufficient to prevent the spread. This is what happened in Bondi Junction Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney Australia, a few days back.

This variant transmits faster than the other variants, but supposed to be dangerous, and become the dominant strain. Further, there are so many people not vaccinated, and this strain of Delta variant being rapidly spreading can increase the morbidity rates in any country.

Griffith University virologist Lara Herrero said in the case that was captured on CCTV, the virus would have had lingered in the air long enough for the unfortunate person to take a breath in and be infected.

“You have to be so unlucky, and the poor person is exactly that, just incredibly unlucky,” Dr Herrero said.

Kappa variant triggered Victoria’s recent lockdown, but delta variant also was found spreading.

This is the only instance reported so far. This is a warning that people should ‘selflockdown’ in clustered spots where the variant is prevalent.

It is also noticed that this variant spreads in an irregular unreliable way, a single person without following the social distancing may infect three others close by. In reality, it is not the case that every single person infects three others, but instead, one person might infect 30 others while another person infects no one at all. This is why it is observed that the behaviour pattern of this variant is irregular, and most unreliable.



https://youtu.be/Y4xOTVZXsb8

My website:

www.Doctorharold.com

The Australian health officials warn that it could be ‘fleeting moment’ for just 5-10 minutes, and the spread has been from stranger to stranger, unlike the other previous variants infected the people in the same house. Most COVID-19 infections and the variants affected the adults, but these two variants have no age limits and transmittable across even the kids and younger people. The Delta variant spread was very quick in the UK, much faster than other countries.

The graph shows the rate in selected countries.

There was a rise in the incidence in the UK, while the case per 100,000 people by week dropped in the other European countries. Labs around the world that analyzed the virus’s genetic material have been sharing their findings to a global database. When you look at this, the UK looks like it has more cases of the Delta variant than most of the rest of the world.

A total of 75,953 cases of Delta were sequenced in the UK up to 16 June, up from 42,323 the previous week.

By the week beginning 14 June, 2,853 Delta cases had been identified in the US, 747 in Germany, 277 in Spain and 97 in Denmark, according to a global monitoring website.

The spread of Delta variant detected and classified as B.1.617.2, in India is also high and happen to be the deadly second wave of infections.. For example, there were 875 Delta cases identified in India in the week beginning 3 May, when the virus was raging, and just 142 in the past four weeks. That’s despite the country recording between half a million and two million new cases a week since the start of May, with Delta believed to be the dominant variant. This information from Rachel Schraer in BBC news.

In the UK 38,000 cases of the Delta variant were recorded in the past 28 days. The reason for the UK to have such a large incidence of the Delta variant seems to be due to the volume of travel.

It is thought that this variant will be the dominant one in other countries and possibly worldwide, unfortunately.

Fauci warns dangerous Delta Variant is the greatest threat to US Covid efforts. If you have not vaccinated the Delta variant may trigger serious illness in more people than other variants do.

At a White House briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said 20.6% of new cases in the U.S. are due to the Delta variant. And other scientists tracking the variant say it is on track to become the dominant virus variant in the U.S. Variant of concern in India Increased transmissibility; Stronger binding in receptors of lung cells; Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response India has classified a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in Europe as a “variant of concern” called Delta plus variant- also known as AY.1, but it is too early to tell whether it poses a significant threat. It is a mutation of the Delta variant that drove the India’s second wave of coronavirus. The Delta Plus variant is therefore technically named B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1.

In short according to scientists, the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has further mutated to form the Delta Plus (AY.1) variant.

Delta plus spreads to 9 countires. This variant Delta plus was detected in Europe in March this year, but it was brought to the notice of the public on June 13. This variant has been found in other countries like in the US,UK,

Portugal,Switzerland,Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia. This could be the third wave of spread in India. India has found at least 30 cases of Delta plus Delta plus spreads more easily than the Delta variant, more easily to the lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralize, the virus.

Delta plus variant is related to the existing Delta identified as the first variant in India last year, thought to have driven the deadly second wave of infection. This Delta plus variant was detected in India in April, on around 40 blood samples from six districts in three states-Maharashta, Kerala and Madhiya Pradesh. Around 200 cases have been detected so far According to Prof Shahid Jameel, former INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic

Consortia) member and one of the leading virologists in the country, currently, there is no solid evidence to suggest that the new variant is more transmissible than the others.

There is no indication yet if “Delta Plus” is more deadlier than other variants. Survivors may suffer from ‘Brain damage’ Delta variant and not variant plus, has been detected in Sri Lanka, may have got the spread from Kerala province in the southern end of India, close to Sri Lanka.

So far, the Delta plus variant detected in India has not still spread to Sri Lanka. Dr Chandima Jeewandara, Director of immunology and molecular medicine of the Jayawardena University says the delta variant has been detected in five samples collected from the capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase of positive cases and deaths since April because of the celebrations and shopping by the people during the traditional new year festival, have reach 230,692 positive cases of corona virus infection and not the Delta variant and 2,374 confirmed deaths.

Sri Lanka is badly affected, especially for those lower strata of people who continue to struggle to secure food and meet basic needs. A large proportion of Sri Lankans live just above the official poverty threshold and are vulnerable to falling back into deprivation. Due to frequent lockdowns the working class people are unable to go for

work and bring in home sufficient income to maintain the family. Government gives each family a grant of Rs 5000. They wait a whole day on the roads to receive free provisions distributed by the government. The amount of frustration you will see

from this video strip.

Hope this video talk was useful.

Stay sage and Goodbye for now.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within the