Covid-19 stay-at-home directives and our new spare time

With the covid-19 stay-at-home directives, we have lost many of our usual activities and most of us had to find new ways to spend our spare time. We have to explore how we would spend the time that will gain some useful knowledge and enjoyment during this period.

It is said that a favourite pastime is to recall past memories and also to gather knowledge as a ‘continuous improvement’ process at any age of our life. Therefore, I thought of providing some useful information we should know as good citizens.

Needless to say, we are indebted to our mother-Lanka, because that is where we received free education, health care, training etc. which we will never be able to pay back in our lifetime. Hence, we should know all about the geographical, socio-economic and cultural facts of our motherland.

Now we are living in an adopted country-Australia. We are lucky to be in one of the best countries to live in the world according to international comparisons of quality of life (5th in world ranking). We are fortunate that this country has not only given us the freedom to practice our religion and culture, but also encourage enriching them. So, we should know about our adopted country as same as our motherland.

I have tabulated some basic data of mother-Lanka and adopted country – Australia for your easy comparison.

If you have any queries or comments please contact me.

Kithsiri Senadeera

Sydney