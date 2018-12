by In

Cricket – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test – Dec 2018 – Highlights

Sri Lanka 282 (Mathews 83, Karunaratne 79, Southee 6-68) and 287 for 3 (Kusal Mendis 141*, Mathews 120*) drew with New Zealand 578 (Latham 264*, Williamson 91, Kumara 4-127)

Day 5 Highlights – Rain forces Draw

Day 4 Highlights – 100’s by Kusal and Angelo









Day 3 Highlights

Day 2 Highlights



Day 1 Highlights