Democracy safeguarded – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

*The government formed constitutionally voted by the people will continue.

*Activists leave Galle Face protest site

An event held at the ‘Agitation Site’ close to the Galle Face Green, Colombo this evening to remember the people’s heroes who sacrificed their lives in the struggle, reiterating they are always immortal! Pix by Waruna Wanniarachchi

“If we lost the control of the Parliament since the system of governance will collapse, the Ministry of Defence cannot function. That is the reason to entrust you to fulfil that responsibility. Accordingly, there was no need to shoot the people who came to take over the Parliament. I thank and praise all of you for such professionalism though; several of your men were injured. The situation in the country changed the next day because there was security.

Actress and GotaGoGama activist Damitha Abeyratne said today that they have decided to vacate the Galle Face protest site. However, speaking to the media she said that the Aragalaya was not over. “Though we have physically left the Galle Face, the Aragalaya is very organized.

Remember that we are ready to rise again against any corrupt politicians,” she said. https://youtu.be/EKPAp0twzU8

Website: www.Doctorharold.com Today marks 123 days to the Galle Face protest site and some activities were seen

removing the tents from the site. The President thanked the army for protecting democracy today just as it destroyed

terrorism earlier Paying tribute to military personnel for safeguarding democracy

August 10, 2022 04:48 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the nation must pay tribute to the members of the military, who safeguarded democracy by protecting the Legislature from violent protestors who sought to suppress the Executive.

The President made these remarks addressing the military personnel during his first official visit to the Army Headquarters Complex Akuregoda in Pelawatta, Battaramulla, today (09). The President further said that, if at that time violent groups entered the parliament and disrupted the Legislature, the country would have lost its government, thereby plunging the nation into complete disorder. Attaching more importance to the day’s itinerary, the President in an appreciative move did not forget to meet a representative gathering of Army troops who performed their duties on that fateful day a few weeks ago when a violent mob tried hard to take control of the Parliamentary complex which is considered as the pinnacle of the Democracy and Sovereignty of Sri Lanka. Army soldiers on duty while trying to prevent their entry sustained injuries and some of them had to be admitted to hospitals for urgent treatment.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, addressing the gathering after a welcome note appreciated their timely intervention at the expense of their own lives and gave away certificates of appreciation to those heroic troops of the Army where he stated ” Your actions that day preserved the Constitution, Democracy and Sovereignty of the country”.

RW making an effort to resolve the crisis- Maithripala

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will support anyone who is committed to resolving the crisis which Sri Lanka is facing today, its Chairman Former President Maithripala Sirisena said yesterday. “ People of this country are affected by high prices of essential goods and services. Therefore these issues have to be resolved. We in the SLFP are ready to support anyone or any government which is committed to resolving the current crisis. The incumbent President seems to be making an effort to resolve this crisis. Therefore we have decided to back him. However we will not accept any ministerial portfolios,” he said.

Aragalaya will drag Sri Lanka into chaos and anarchy : Weerawansa

Speaking at an emergency debate in the parliament MP Wimal Weerawansa boldly accused certain factions of the Aragalaya, which successfully ousted the seventh executive President of Sri Lanka, is now operating with the sole objective of dragging Sri Lanka into chaos and anarchy. He further claimed that foreign governments had funded these factions in Aragalaya through numerous projects.

Initially, the Aragalaya was focused on “Gota Go Home”. That movement was a success, so how can there be an Aragalaya now? “Gota Go Home” has happened, but there are some factions continuing the Aragalaya that want to see the State destroyed. I clearly elaborated in the parliamentary speech that certain foreign organisations are funding certain YouTubers and lawyers with vested interests to carry on the project of destroying the State and leading the country to a state of Anarchy. There isn’t a political argument in this Aragalaya anymore.

If the strugglers continue to struggle to evict everyone that comes to power, we will not be able to do anything. A State will not remain if we move in this manner; it is a grave situation. Earlier, there was “ Aragalakaruwo”, but now there is “ Arajikaruwo.

”HRW wants SL to resume Stolen Asset Recovery initiative COLOMBO (News 1st); Human Rights Watch is requesting Sri Lanka to resume participation in the Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) initiative, a World Bank and United Nations partnership to support international efforts to end safe havens for corrupt funds, and commit to doing so as part of an agreement with the IMF. Sri Lanka’s new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, should ensure that his administration adopts measures to protect the basic rights of all Sri Lankans, Human Rights Watch said in a letter published today outlining key human rights Resume Sri Lanka’s participation in the Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) initiative, a World Bank and United Nations partnership to support international efforts to end safe havens for corrupt funds, and commit to doing so as part of an agreement with the IMF; and Conduct independent and impartial investigations into allegations of serious humanrights abuses and high-level corruption, and appropriately prosecute those responsibly.

Dr Mahim Mendis is talking about a government respected by the people. People in Sri Lanka today, desperately need the essentials to survive and will respect any government that will help them to achieve that end. Ranil Wickremasinghe is taking every effort to achieve that. That is my feeling

Hope this video presentation was useful.

Stay safe and goodbye until we meet again soon.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them.