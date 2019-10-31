







Different Types Of Doctors And What They Do!

The world is Mother Nature’s marvel that is blessed with different wonders of the natural world like the human body system. But, with every blessing comes some kind of curse and this curse that plagues the living world is diseases. There are different kinds of diseases and disorders that are either due to microorganisms, parasites, non- functioning of different organs in the body, biochemical imbalances, genetic or hereditary problems, etc. Many times, people suffer from different kinds of accidents natural and man-made, gunshots, stabbing wounds, burns, and many other innovative types of grievous injuries. These different medical problems are taken care of by different types of doctors and what they do, according to their field of specialization. There are hundreds of examples around the world, where doctors have been able to pull men out of the jaws of death with their medical expertise. If you too want to face different medical challenges, then the following list of different types of doctors and what they do, will help you find a foothold in the medical world.

Audiologists: These doctors help patients with different ear problems and help children who are either deaf or mute to learn to communicate.

Allergist: These doctors help in treating different kinds of allergies and immune system disorders like hay fever, asthma, etc.

Andrologists: The andrologist helps in diagnosing and treating disorders related to the male reproductive system.

Anesthesiologists: They study and administer anesthesia and anesthetic medicines that help in facilitating treatment, diagnosis of medical conditions and complete minor and major surgeries without the patient having to feel more than the prick of the anesthetic needle.

Cardiologist: These are doctors of the heart that diagnose and treat heart diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

Dentist: Perhaps one of the most feared doctors of all is the dentist due to their tooth extraction habits! These doctors are concerned with dental health, teeth and dental problems like cavities and bleeding gums. They treat gum diseases, straighten teeth, carry out root canals, etc.

Dermatologists: A dermatologist studies the skin, its structure, functions, and diseases, as well as its appendages (nails, hair, sweat glands) and treats the related ailments.

Endocrinologists: A doctor who studies disorders of the endocrine system and their glands, like thyroid problems and other such hormonal imbalances and the specific secretions of hormones is what entails an endocrinologist job description.

Epidemiologists: Epidemiologist are the doctors who are also known as ‘disease detectives’. They carry out study of diseases and come up with ways of prevention of diseases through vaccinations, etc.

Family Practician: These are your friendly neighborhood doctors who are basically general physicians, and treat patients of all ages medical non- emergency conditions usually in a clinic.

Gastroenterologists: A doctor that studies diseases of digestive system and gives treatment related to the gasteroenterlogy.

Gynecologists: The doctor who studies and treats diseases of the female reproductive system.

Hematologists: A hematologist studies blood and its diseases.

Hepatologists: Hepatologists study and treat diseases of the liver.

Immunologists: The doctor who studies all aspects of the immune system in all organisms and gives treatment to diseases of the immune system.

Infectious Disease Specialists: The doctors who study treat diseases that are caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites, and are usually based within the hospital. These doctors are involved in a lot of research work.

Internal Medicine Specialists: These doctors provide diagnosis, management and nonsurgical treatment of unusual or serious diseases and are usually found working in hospitals as intensivists.

Internists: These doctors focus on adult medicine and have completed a special study related to the prevention and treatment of adult diseases.

Medical Geneticist: A medical geneticist is the doctor that carries out studies, tests, treatments and counseling patients with genetic diseases.

Microbiologists: A microbiologist studies causes, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases.

Neonatologist: The neonatologist is the doctor that provides medical care to premature and critically ill newborn babies.

Nephrologist: The doctor who treats kidney diseases and problems.

Neurologist: These are doctors who treat one of the most delicate and important organs of the body, the brain. They treat conditions like seizures, strokes, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, etc.

Neurosurgeons: These are surgeons who treat central and peripheral nervous system diseases that can be cured or controlled to some extent with mechanical intervention.

Obstetrician: This is a part of gynecology and the doctors are experts with childbirth, C-sections, gynecological surgeries like hysterectomy, surgical removal of ovarian tumors, examination of the pelvic region, PAP smears, prenatal care, etc.

Oncologist: An oncologist job description entails treating cancer patients.

Ophthalmologist: The doctor that takes care of eyes and treats various eye problems and performs different eye surgeries.

Orthopedic Surgeons: The doctor who is concerned with the skeletal system of the human body, that is, bones. These doctors make no bones about broken, fractured or arthritis struck bones!

ENT specialists: An ENT specialist treats the Ear, the Nose and the Throat, as well as to some extent some ailments of the head and the neck. This field is also known as otolaryngology.

Perinatologist: The doctor who is an expert in caring and treating high risk pregnancies.

Paleopathologist: These doctors are into the study of ancient diseases.

Parasitologist: The study of parasites, their biology and pathology, as well as the parasitic diseases caused by them is carried out by a parasitologist.

Pathologists: The study of abnormalities in living organisms, diagnosing diseases and conditions from tissue samples like blood or biopsy samples. They also work as medical examiners carry out autopsies to determine the cause of death. These doctors usually do not come in contact with the patients directly as their work is mostly lab work. They are therefore called as a ‘doctor’s doctor’ as they speak to doctors of the patients rather than the patient himself. There are many doctors who specialize in forensic pathology and help the police and FBI solve crimes.

Pediatricians: A pediatrician is the doctor who studies and treats medical problems of infants, children, and adolescents.

Physiologists: A physiologist is a life science doctor who specializes in physiology.

Physiatrist: The doctor whose specialty is medicine and rehabilitation.

Plastic Surgeon: A plastic surgeon is the doctor who can literally change the life and look of a patient. He performs cosmetic surgery to repair skin and structural problems that may alter the personality of the patient for good.

Podiatrists: The doctor who studies and treats disorders of the foot and ankle.

Psychiatrists: These doctors specialize in psychiatry, that is, a branch of medicine concerned with the study, diagnoses and treatment of mental illness and behavioral disorders.

Pulmonologist: The doctor who diagnoses and treats lung conditions and treatments and even manages critical care patients admitted in the ICU and those that are on ventilator support.

Radiologists: The study of medical use of X-rays or other imaging technologies for diagnoses and treatment of disease is carried out by an radiologist.

Rheumatologsists: These doctors treat allergic conditions autoimmune disorders.

Surgeons: A surgeon performs operations, related to different sub-specialties of medicine like general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular, cardiothoracic surgery, ENT, maxillo- facial surgery, plastic surgery, oral surgery, transplant surgery, urology, etc.

Urologists: The urologist is a doctor who studies the urinary system and treats urinary tract infections.

Emergency Doctors: Emergency doctors are those who offer their services in the emergency room (ER) and are on call 24/7. They treat various emergency cases that vary from poisoning, broken bones, burns, heart attack, and anything and everything that can be termed as a medical emergency.

Veterinarian: Although, all the above fields are concerned with human treatment, the veterinarian is also a type of doctor and what they do is treat animals. They take care of different diseases of the animal world. There are different kinds of doctors within the field of animal medicine and like human doctors, the veterinarian too has his field of expertise in case of animal problems.