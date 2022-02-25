Dilan Jayasekara – Emerging ICT Professional Of the Year 2022 – Nominee – Australian Computer Society

Source:Dilan Jayasekara Linked In

Extracted by eLanka – What an evening! – As Dilan Says………

It is an honour to be nominated for the Emerging ICT professional of the year award, and more honourable still to be an individual who migrated to Australia as an international student five years ago and making it this far. Feels amazing to know that the ACS recognises and supports the work I’ve been doing at work and outside of work – Best confidence booster ever!

These awards act as a critical platform to celebrate the evolution and growth within the IT industry, and I would like to acknowledge the other award nominees and winners yesterday evening, and their achievements and contributions. Huge shoutout to the ACS (Australian Computer Society)!

Plus, Dine along with the leading executives in the Australian Tech industry, and the opportunity to extract their wisdom as a young ICT professional, mean the world to me!

I would like to take a moment to thank my mentor AJ Kulatunga for his time and dedication in helping me to hone my skills, Thanks for being the best mentor ever! It is through his support and the culture of innovation at Pitcher Partners that I have been able to make impressive strides in my career since migrating to Australia in 2017. A network of independent firms that offer much more than best-in-class business and accounting services for the middle-market, Pitcher Partners Melbourne has especially developed an impressive data and analytics capability as the firm has evolved. A huge thank you to Pitcher Partners – Melbourne.

Last but not least, My wife Tara for surviving with me during the past five years and having the faith in me, trusting me, motivating me, and for being the best partner ever!

Finally, Thank you, Sri Lanka For backing me up with your kind words and warm wishes! Ending the night as a Finalist but the journey has just begun.

Thanks so much!

Dilan

Representing Sri Lanka at the ACS Reimagination Leaders Summit 2022 with this champion Dr Mahendra Samarawickrama (GAICD, MBA, SMIEEE, ACS(CP))