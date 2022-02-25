GIGANTIC UNIQUE INDOOR MUSICAL CONCERT “90’s SUPER 10” AT NYSC AUDITORIUM ON 05TH MARCH 2022 – by Sunil Thenabadu

A hitherto not held , gigantic musical concert with the participation of all artistes who dominated the stage and music arena in Sri Lanka in the decade of the nineties. All these artistes had made such an imminent name in our music narrative are still sought after artistes, to date spanning over three decades.

This concept was evolved by the duo Kumarasiri Pathirana and Athula Sri Gamage both reputed singers, music directors, lyricists and authors. It is pertinent to mention that the former Kumarasiri Pathirana had sung nearly four hundred songs to the music melody, compositions and lyrics which have been all his. He is only vocalist who hold this record in Sri Lanka or perhaps in the whole world.The singing duo had planned to organize this exclusive musical show for some time.The pandemonium created by the Covid-19 crisis had made them to postpone the proposed “90 ‘s Super 10” musical extravaganza a number of times.However the show would ultimately get off the blocks on the 05th March at the National Youth Services Centre auditorium on the 05th march for which all arrangements are now finalized.

Those who will participate had emerged in the decade of 1990 are Kumarasiri Pathirana , Athula Sri Gamage themselves, Gratien Jayamaha, Krishantha Erandaka, Rohan Shantha Bulegoda, Lakshman Hewavitharana,Chandana Liyanarachchi, Madumadawa Aravinda, Lakshman Hilmy, Asanka Priyamantha,Indrajit Dolamulla, Wijayabandara Welituduwa, Rohan de Silva all still stalwarts in the music field .

It has been notified that the event will be conducted following all health guidelines issued by the government and related health authorities and seats would be limited.It is reported that tickets could be bought online and if need be delivered to the homes of anticipated viewers.

The contact numbers of Kumarasiri Pathirana are 0722883611 and Athula Sri Gamage 0777379320.

The music will be performed by the Ivan de Mel “SANWE “ band and orchestra while additional spice would be added by the Nirosha Thalagala’s “U Dancers” troupe’’.

Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane

e mail sthenabadu@hotmail.com

WhatsApp 0061444533242…..

on BLOG www.info-rain.com