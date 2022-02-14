EATING MANIOC JAMS (cassava )TAPIOCA

LOCAL NAME IN SRI LANKA MANJOKA

After eating cassava for one month, my doctor checked my bladder for cancer. He was surprised because my bladder was completely clean and normal.

As long as I kept eating cassava, I feIt very fit and very healthy. Every three months I would go for a check up and my results remained clean. Since then, I only ate cassava and did not continue other cancer medications.

Summary of vitamin B17 active ingredients of cassava are:

The scientific name of vitamin B17 is Amygdalin. Cancer cells are immature cells, and have different enzymes compared to normal cells.

When vitamin B17 is combined with normal cell enzymes, B17 will turn into 3 types of sugar. But when combined with cancer cell enzymes, B17 turns into 1 sugar, 1 benzaldehyde and 1 hydrocyanic acid. This hydrocyanic acid kills cancer cells locally. cassava seeds contain vitamin B17.

Mr. Pereira, a 70-year-old man, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

His wife at the hospital happened to read my article. They had no money for the cancer treatment and the injection given made Mr.Pereira very weak.

His wife gave Mr. Pereira Manioc (cassava ) to consume. After eating Manioc for a week, his situation started getting better. And after a month of eating Manioc every morning, his PSA test (Prostate-specific antigen) result improved from 280-290 to becoming 5.89!

They visited me to show the test results before and after eating Manioc. Pereira did not have any symptoms of cancer after continuing eating Manioc (cassava.)

There was another person who had liver cancer and had to undergo surgery. But from the Medical

Research Institute in Colombo , Sri Lanka ( MRI ) scan results, there cancer cells still exist. So, she started eating Manioc Jams ( cassava) after surgery. A month after eating cassava , doctors told her no need to undergo surgery anymore because the MRI scan did not show any cancer cells were present in her liver.

So why not try cassava to cure cancer? It is cheap, easy to get, easy to cook and very tasty. It’s very easy:

1. Choose fresh tapioca or cassava, which has no bluish colour on its surface.

THE BLUE LINES ON THE MANIOC ONE FIND WHEN THE MANIOC IS OLD, AVOID PURCHASING THEM

2. Boil them and do not cover the pan during cooking. This will help evaporating the excess midrosianic acid.

3. While eating tapioca, do not eat ginger/ ginger foods, such as ginger biscuits, ginger beer, gin at the same time.