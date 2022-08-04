Economic assurance for Sri Lanka – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

The importance of further strengthening the existing economic, agricultural and cultural relations between China and Sri Lanka in the face of the current financial crisis was emphasised

Chinese Ambassador Qi Zen Hong assured China, as a member of the International Monetary Fund, will provide the necessary support at the board of directors meeting, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said.

The ambassador called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane and discussed economic, agricultural and cultural relations between China and Sri Lanka in the face of the current financial crisis.

The discussion was initiated with a satisfactory reference to the historical bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador officially handed over the congratulatory message sent by the Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to the new Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Appreciating the assistance provided by China to alleviate the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister said Sri Lanka would welcome direct private investments and investments in agriculture, renewable energy, and irrigation and water supply sectors to provide long-term solutions to economic issues. He also emphasised the importance of increasing Chinese tourists to Sri Lanka again. Chinese investment opportunities related to industries and the agriculture sector in the Hambantota Economic Zone centred in the Southern Province were also discussed during the meeting. China expects that Sri Lanka’s discussions with the International Monetary Fund will be successful. Since China is also a member of the International Monetary Fund, the Ambassador assured that the necessary

support would be provided at the IMF Board of Directors meeting. The Minister offered his congratulations on the Centenary of the Chinese CommunistParty. Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake was also present at this meeting,” the statement said.

If tourists, migrant workers, and dual citizens pay US dollars at the airport, there are no fuel queues for the proposal to provide a fuel pass to Tourists, Migrant workers, and Dual Citizens who are willing to pay in USDs at the

airport. The Minister said they would not need to stay in queues for fuel once they obtain the fuel pass. (NewsWire)

Deputy Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka, Katsuki Kotaro, said that Japan would provide $1.5 million emergency grant assistance to the people of Sri Lanka to procure the most urgently needed 25 types of medicines within the next two months through UNICEF.

UAE President speaks to President Ranil

August 3, 2022 at 12:11 AM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to congratulate him on his election as the country’s new president.

“In a phone call, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE, congratulated Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe on his election as president of Sri Lanka, wishing him success in leading Sri Lanka towards stability and peace and overcoming circumstances it’s going through. The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance billetrale relations and matters of mutual interests.” UAE said in a statement. (NewsWire) Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickramasinghe has said that religious leaders led by the Maha Sangharatna, civil organisations, youth groups, and the general public have strong confidence and expectations about an all-party government.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s main talking points at the ceremonial address in Parliament today; economic issues, the need to unite, become a great nation, allparty gov., as reported by Roel Raymond 03 August 2022: Ceremonial Address main points @roelraymond

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s main talking points at their ceremonial address in Parliament today; are economic issues, the need to unite, become a great nation, all-party gov.

In the coming days, domestic gas will be readily available, and the public will not have to ‘masthead economic issues, need to unite, become a great nation, allparty gov. In the coming days, domestic gas will be easireadilyilable; the public will not have to ‘rastmastheadnna in queues, lists all the decisions made to fix problems people are currently facing. ‘ wanna in queues’ lists all the decisions made to fix problems ppl are currently facing.

Thanks, India, for the ‘breath of life given, says discussions with IMF have begun and are successful, says Lazard and Clifford work in the final phase – will then discuss with debtors. It invokes Parakramahu’s quote about not wasting a drop of water and about returning to former glory.

Many promises about addressing estate dwellers’ issues, middle-class woes, land issues, increasing tourism, etc. He says people should not create ‘Boru billion to obstruct development. More deliberation on how we ended up in the economic morass we are currently in.

On Aragalaya: says it is not true that he is going after protestors. Says peaceful protestors were always allowed to protest. But not those that unleash violence. He says he will not allow violence and ‘terrorism’. Says law will apply equally to May 9 perpetrators of violence.

THE PRESIDENT DESERVES PRAISE

AUGUST 1, 2022

The condemnation of the action taken by the President in ousting the rebels – the anarchists – and the forthright defence of the so-called ‘peaceful protesters’ by the American Ambassador Julie Chung, the EU Representative, the Human Rights Representative, and the Canadian Ambassador, should open our eyes as to what is happening at the moment. What is the role these representatives are playing? What is their intention? It should be evident to any critical observer by now.

To put it briefly, the chaos unleashed by the ‘peaceful protesters’ and taken over by the JVP and the SFP to bring about a revolution through the mayhem, murder and anarchy is aimed at making Libya this country.

I hope this video presentation of the latest news from Sri Lanka is helpful and

hopeful

Stay safe, and goodbye for now.

