Eggs film-By Dr Harold

Overview

For over 15 years, people enjoyed eating eggs when studies revealed that cholesterol in eggs did not influence the blood cholesterol levels. The liver seems to rejectdietary cholesterol and excrete in the bile for further recycling.

It was believed that it is dietary saturated fat that is converted into blood cholesterol by the liver.

The new findings contradict the latest dietary guidelines for Americans, released in 2015; the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US. Department of Agriculture said that Americans no longer had to worry about keeping their cholesterol intake within a certain limit.

Please watch the video, and it might unravel your doubts to continue enjoying an egg a day.

23/03/2019