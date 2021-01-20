eLanka Newsletter – 20 Jan 2021 – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Jan 20, 2021 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Bandaranaike International Airport, eLanka Newsletter eLanka Newsletter – 20 Jan 2021 – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Sri Lanka Tourism Safety Protocols “CRICKETERS PERSONIFIED” – by Des Kelly Cricket – Watch Highlights – 1st Test – Sri Lanka vs England Test Series 2021 Interesting talk by Sri Lankan – An unorthodox life: Asha de Vos Personal contacts with top Burgher cops and other Public Servants of 50-years ago – by Senior DIG (Rtd.) Edward Gunawardene Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy Oman – The Oldest Independent State In The Arab World – by Dharmasiri Ehelepola Sarachchandra Open Air Theatre – spectacular amphitheatre By Arundathie Abeysinghe Silver Fawn Club – January/February 2021 Newsletter SCeylon Car Show 1955 Tamil Songs – Dingiri Dingale meenakshi Dingiri dinkale – ANBU ENGE 1958 Bambalapitiya Flatters and Friends 2011 Get-together Melbourne Australia Dré Diesel – Invest in North West and South West of Sydney Bring the Bottle Whistle Lady | Luke Henriqus | Baila Sadaya Killing Me Softly | Fugees | cover by Ann fernando Coober Pedy – This Is the Town Where People Live Underground Dang Kaale Kello Wasie (Sinhala Baila) – Desmond Kelly- Listen and buy the song for 2 bucks! A remarkable feat for cricket great By Nick Creely Special CAASL Guidelines for resumption of Operations at Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (HRI) from 21st January 2021 United Nations Pageants World Finals: Ankita Shetty from Australia Wins Against 39 Countries ඔස්තාර්-Sinhala Full Movie GUNDA THE REAL ACTION HERO-Tamil Full Movies Seeking to Contact eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices January Click below for events Share This Post Next Richmond 60 Club Birthday Greetings to Walter J. May – A SPORTING LEGEND