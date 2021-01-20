Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 20 Jan 2021 – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 20 Jan 2021 – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Sri Lanka Tourism Safety Protocols

“CRICKETERS PERSONIFIED” – by Des Kelly

Cricket – Watch Highlights – 1st Test – Sri Lanka vs England Test Series 2021

Interesting talk by Sri Lankan – An unorthodox life: Asha de Vos

Personal contacts with top Burgher cops and other Public Servants of 50-years ago – by Senior DIG (Rtd.) Edward Gunawardene

Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy

Oman – The Oldest Independent State In The Arab World – by Dharmasiri Ehelepola

Sarachchandra Open Air Theatre – spectacular amphitheatre
By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Silver Fawn Club – January/February 2021 Newsletter

SCeylon Car Show 1955

Tamil Songs – Dingiri Dingale meenakshi Dingiri dinkale – ANBU ENGE 1958

Bambalapitiya Flatters and Friends 2011 Get-together Melbourne Australia

Dré Diesel – Invest in North West and South West of Sydney

Bring the Bottle Whistle Lady | Luke Henriqus | Baila Sadaya

Killing Me Softly | Fugees | cover by Ann fernando

Coober Pedy – This Is the Town Where People Live Underground

Dang Kaale Kello Wasie (Sinhala Baila) – Desmond Kelly- Listen and buy the song for 2 bucks!

A remarkable feat for cricket great
By Nick Creely

Special CAASL Guidelines for resumption of Operations at Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (HRI) from 21st January 2021

United Nations Pageants World Finals: Ankita Shetty from Australia Wins Against 39 Countries

ඔස්තාර්-Sinhala Full Movie

GUNDA THE REAL ACTION HERO-Tamil Full Movies

