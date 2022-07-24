eLanka Newsletter – 24th July 2022 – 7th Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
“Orators Extraordinaire” – by Des Kelly
Creatives Honing Their Creativity During Pandemic Times
Ladies Charity Night 2022 by The DOT Charitable Foundation Inc – Photos by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix.
‘Seniors Singing Group’ performance at the multicultural Metta Festival 2022 – by Kithsiri Senadeera
Royal wins UK Festival of Cricket 2022 – Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam
RIP BASIL PAIVA
RANIL WICKREMESINGHE WINS PRESIDENTIAL VOTE
Shavini Fernando ( Entrepreneur | VR Designer & Developer | TedX Speaker | Member of Mindshare ) – Selected for the Washington Business Journal 40 under 40 class of 2022
Watch 143rd Battle of the Blues Royal – Thomian Cricket Encounter
SUNDAY CHOICE – A Life of Integrity
Body Of Christ (Message of the Cross) – by Lakshman Navaratne
Evolution of Sri Lanka’s Educational Reforms From Kannangara to Dhammika Perera-By Anushka Kahandagamage, University of Otago, New Zealand
All You Need is Love’ is a live concert which will be held on the 31st of July 2022 @ Timbre +Eastside from 6pm to 8pm (Singapore Time ) and live streamed
Crowned Emperor of silver screen. GAMINI FONSEKA – by Sunil Thenabadu
New President elected in Sri Lanka parliament – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
A Kelly Klassic – “Connie Francis – Don’t Break The Heart That Loves You” – by Des Kelly
The newest CEYLON COFFEE CLUB branch ceremoniously declared open in Bataan – by Minodh De Sylva
School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up
VOLUNTEERS FROM CEYLON WHO SERVED IN THE BRITISH AND COMMONWEALTH FORCES DURING WORLD WAR 1 [1914-1918] AND WORLD WAR 2 [1939-1945]
Another Kelly Klassic – “Jim Ed Brown & Helen Cornelius – Lying in love with you” – by Des Kelly
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 115 22 07 2022
Thanthirimale Rajamaha Viharaya – location of pre-historic frescoes – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
How emotional intelligence is changing online retail trends – By Aditya Abeysinghe
Tribute to Felicia Goonetilleke – By Clifford and Delande Lazarus
Poem by Jane Taylor
REVIVAL OF CEYLON TEA-by Lakshman I. Keerthisinghe
NSW PARLIAMENT HOUSE OPENS ITS VIRTUAL DOORS
The elephant in the room – By GEORGE BRAINE
The Northways in British Ceylon …. and Beyond-by Michael Roberts
Patriotism ,Unity ,Togetherness – by Noor Rahim
Perera & Sons proudly celebrates its 120th anniversary
OUR-DAY WEEK-By Tilak Fernando
“LOVE POTION NUMBER NINE” – by Des Kelly
St Peter’s College News – Facebook page
1958 Ceylon Cricket Team
South Asia’s Organic Orchard – In conversation with Saaraketha Organics co-founder Charitha Abeyratne Hettiarachchi-By Shiran Illanperuma
FOR Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara’s Manifold Acts-by Michael Roberts
Obituary Notices July
