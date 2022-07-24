Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 24th July 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 24th July 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Jul 24, 2022 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , , ,

eLanka Newsletter – 24th July 2022 – 7th Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

elanka

“Orators Extraordinaire” – by Des Kelly

Creatives Honing Their Creativity During Pandemic Times

Ladies Charity Night 2022 by The DOT Charitable Foundation Inc – Photos by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix.

‘Seniors Singing Group’ performance at the multicultural Metta Festival 2022 – by Kithsiri Senadeera

Royal wins UK Festival of Cricket 2022 – Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

RIP BASIL PAIVA

RANIL WICKREMESINGHE WINS PRESIDENTIAL VOTE

Shavini Fernando ( Entrepreneur | VR Designer & Developer | TedX Speaker | Member of Mindshare ) – Selected for the Washington Business Journal 40 under 40 class of 2022

Watch 143rd Battle of the Blues Royal – Thomian Cricket Encounter

SUNDAY CHOICE – A Life of Integrity

Body Of Christ (Message of the Cross) – by Lakshman Navaratne

Evolution of Sri Lanka’s Educational Reforms From Kannangara to Dhammika Perera-By Anushka Kahandagamage, University of Otago, New Zealand

All You Need is Love’ is a live concert which will be held on the 31st of July 2022 @ Timbre +Eastside from 6pm to 8pm (Singapore Time ) and live streamed

Crowned Emperor of silver screen. GAMINI FONSEKA – by Sunil Thenabadu

New President elected in Sri Lanka parliament – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

A Kelly Klassic – “Connie Francis – Don’t Break The Heart That Loves You” – by Des Kelly

The newest CEYLON COFFEE CLUB branch ceremoniously declared open in Bataan – by Minodh De Sylva

School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up

VOLUNTEERS FROM CEYLON WHO SERVED IN THE BRITISH AND COMMONWEALTH FORCES DURING WORLD WAR 1 [1914-1918] AND WORLD WAR 2 [1939-1945]

Another Kelly Klassic – “Jim Ed Brown & Helen Cornelius – Lying in love with you” – by Des Kelly

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 115 22 07 2022

Thanthirimale Rajamaha Viharaya – location of pre-historic frescoes – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

How emotional intelligence is changing online retail trends – By Aditya Abeysinghe

Tribute to Felicia Goonetilleke – By Clifford and Delande Lazarus

Poem by Jane Taylor

REVIVAL OF CEYLON TEA-by Lakshman I. Keerthisinghe

NSW PARLIAMENT HOUSE OPENS ITS VIRTUAL DOORS

The elephant in the room – By GEORGE BRAINE

The Northways in British Ceylon …. and Beyond-by Michael Roberts

Another Kelly Klassic – “Jim Ed Brown & Helen Cornelius – Lying in love with you” – by Des Kelly

Patriotism ,Unity ,Togetherness – by Noor Rahim

Perera & Sons proudly celebrates its 120th anniversary

OUR-DAY WEEK-By Tilak Fernando

“LOVE POTION NUMBER NINE” – by Des Kelly

St Peter’s College News – Facebook page

1958 Ceylon Cricket Team

South Asia’s Organic Orchard – In conversation with Saaraketha Organics co-founder Charitha Abeyratne Hettiarachchi-By Shiran Illanperuma

FOR Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara’s Manifold Acts-by Michael Roberts

Obituary Notices July

Click below for events

Comments are closed.