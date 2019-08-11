Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: August 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: August 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Renowned restaurateur Manjula Fernando’s product launch

“EGGS R EGGS” – By Des Kelly

Cricket: New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2019 – Watch highlights of 3 Day Warm Up Game & Pre Test interviews

Professor Wije Ariyaratne (Ari) has commenced as the first Professor of Practice (Bridge Engineering) to join the School of Civil Engineering – Sydney University

ALSTON KOCH wins ‘Best Actor ‘ award for 2019

IT’S BUSINESS TIME FOR OLDER WORKERS

Peace and harmony through literature: Buddhism and Thirukkural

What should be the normal Blood Pressure for a Sri Lankan By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Nuwara Eliya golfers retake Burdett trophy after six years

