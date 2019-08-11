







Jaffna at a glimpse – July 2019

Kayts-Jaffna causeway

The Colour Of Jaffna. Elegance in vibrant saris, flowers in their hair adds to the elegance. Below: Colourful saris galore!

Point Pedro: Above: As simple as a church can get.- sea sand for a floor -open air devotions and a simple church bell. Faithin abundance, not wealth. Below: A modern fiberglass fishing boat stands beside a lashed 3 log raft – ‘Kattu-Maram’ .

Above: St James in the forefront and St Marys in the background. Christian churches add to the ‘weave’ of history in Jaffna.

Above: Kandarodai Kadurugoda Viharas. Mystique prevails. The stone bases are thought to be about 2300 yrs old and the coral stone, ‘minature’ stupas came later. One theory suggests this is a Tamil, Buddhist site. The investigation goes on. Below: Statue of King Sankili -II (1519-1561). According to a local; the building below was King Sankili’s Chief Minister’s

house/admin centre. Parts are supposed to date back to the 1500’s. The stone inscription is above the front archway.

Nilavarai well. A place of legend. Called the bottomless well. A Navy expedition placed the bottom at 52 metres and also claimed that the first 18 metres is fresh water while the rest is salt water. Underater tunnels were discovered too. One of the most popular beliefs is that this well is connected to the Keerimalai natural spring baths on the Northern tip, West of Palaly.

Jaffna Fort. Now in the process of restoration and repair. The rubble on the far left is from the destroyed old Dutch church.The coral ‘bricks’ (above) reveal the mansonry used to build the fort – seen on walls and on some steps. The well which has been cleaned up has a history of being haunted with the reflection of a Dutch girl seen by some in the water. The stone

archway steps have escaped the destruction of the war years – thankfully! It will be many years before full restoration is completed.

Only in Jaffna!! A 7 ‘Sri’ Morris Oxford still going strong.

Onion cultivation

Nallur Kovil

Palmyrah fruit

Haystack