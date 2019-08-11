







“DIGEST YOUR READING” – By Des Kelly

Let it not be said that eLanka ever fails to be interesting.

This writer began serious “sniffing” of pages of old print, out of glorious volumes of gilt-edged tomes, at age 5 & a half, fell in love (as they say) with reading, pestering Rev. Mother Brittall, an English Nun, who was Librarian of my 1st School,

with teaching me the meaning of those huge 5 letter words, before going on to read anything I could lay my hands on.

Say no more. I have always been an ardent fan of a little Magazine called Readers’ Digest, collected them for years, and so if you ever want to “DIGEST YOUR READING” , try this

Desmond Kelly. (Editor-in-Chief.)–eLanka.

Friends….Do PLEASE read and ingest the 19 Powerful Quotes on Kindness…Very inspiring

Words of kindness

Kindness quotes are a good reminder for everyone on how easy it is to spread joy rather than hate.

Ralph Waldo Emerson

“You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”

The 14th Dalai Lama

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”

Joseph Joubert

“A part of kindness consists in loving people more than they deserve.”

Cheryl Strayed

“Compassion isn’t about solutions. It’s about giving all the love that you’ve got.”

Princess Diana

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” Don’t miss these quotes that inspire gratitude.

Scott Adams

“Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.”

Roald Dahl

“I think probably kindness is my number one attribute in a human being. I’ll put it before any of the things like courage, or bravery, or generosity, or anything else… Kindness – that simple word. To be kind – it covers everything, to my mind. If you’re kind that’s it.”

Mother Teresa

“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.”

Barbara De Angelis

“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.”

Richard Gere

“What we all have in common is an appreciation of kindness and compassion; all the religions have this. Love. We all lean towards love.”

Sam Levenson

“For attractive lips, speak words of kindness. For lovely eyes, seek out the good in people. For a slim figure, share your food with the hungry. For beautiful hair, let a child run his fingers through it once a day. For poise, walk with the knowledge that you will never walk alone.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fibre of a free people.”

Sharon Salzberg

“That is what compassion does. It challenges our assumptions, our sense of self-limitation, worthlessness, of not having a place in the world, our feelings of loneliness and estrangement. These are narrow, constrictive states of mind. As we develop compassion, our hearts open.”

Eric Hoffer

“Kindness can become its own motive. We are made kind by being kind.”

Albert Schweitzer

“As for…the fear that compassion will involve you in suffering, counter it with the realization that the sharing of sorrow expands your capacity to share joy as well. When you callously ignore the suffering of others, you lose the capacity to share their happiness, too.”

Anne Herbert

“Practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty.”

Steve Maraboli

“A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.”

Wes Angelozzi