







SOUTH ASIAN FILM, ARTS & LITERATURE FESTIVAL

Sasani Jayasinghe

Selected as the best SOLO dance performer at SAFAL 2019 Grand Finale out of all the talent participated.

Selections were done by two sets of prominent judges morning session and final session by A Bollywood Director,Actor and a prominent dance teacher.

She will be given the opportunity of taking part in Bollywood Performances as a part of the Award.

lshy Yogya

Selected as the best female SOLO singer at SAFAL 2019 Grand Finale out of all the talent participated.

Presenting her song in Hindi her pronunciation and pitching was excellent.Selections were done by two sets of prominent judges morning session and final session by A Bollywood Director,Actor and a prominent dance teacher.

She will be given the opportunity of doing two original songs of her at the STATE OF THE ART STUDIO OWNED BY KIRAN PRADHAN THE GREAT BOLLYWOOD MUSIC DIRECTOR AND COMPOSER UNDER HIS SUPERVISION AND DIRECTION. As a part of her Award.