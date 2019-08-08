Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: August 20191st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: August 20191st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Aug 8, 2019 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , Comments 0



 

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Rashika and Friends present – RISE – Book Launch and Concert – 11 August 2019

Colombo University Alumni Association of victoria in Celebration of the 10th Anniversary Golden Night to Remember

Easter Sunday Bomb Victims Benefit – Faith, Hope & Care Concert – presented by The Foundation Supporting a National Trauma Services in Sri Lanka (Project BEAP)

Australian South Asian Forum Incorporated (ASAF) presents – SAFAL Fest – Gala Awards Dinner (10th August) (Sydney Event)

Sydney Harmony Chorus Presents “Totally Vocal” (Sydney event)

3rd General Meeting on Sunday (25 August 2019 – Sydney event)

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of